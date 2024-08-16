^

Karylle joins cast of reality show 'Manila Matriarchs'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 16, 2024 | 4:26pm
Karylle in "Little Shop of Horrors"
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon is joining the cast of unscripted reality show "Manila Matriarchs."

The eight-part series follows four Filipino women "navigating motherhood, sisterhood, careers, love, social standing, and the pursuit of true happiness," shooting in Manila and San Francisco.

Karylle will be accompanied by entrepreneurs Joanna Preysler-Francisco and Trisha Bantigue-Tsao and writer-speaker Myrza Sison.

Filipino-American Cece Asuncion of Girl, Bye Productions is the series producer while Miguel Santos, Eddie Tran, and Joy Tarce are executive producers as are JP Mallo and Justyn Reyes of J Creative Entertainment.

The show is yet to sign to a network or streaming service but it has the backing of the Film Development Council of the Philippines and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

RELATED: Karylle mourns passing of dad Dr. Modesto Tatlonghari

