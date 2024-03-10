Karylle, Yael Yuzon renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary

Karylle and Yael Yuzon renew their marriage vows on March 9, 2024 in Church of Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University in front of family and friends (left), including Karylle's mom, Zsazsa Padilla.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Karylle and Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon renewed their vows on the 10th anniversary of their marriage on March 9.

The couple renewed their promises to each other in a ceremony at the Church of Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University.

Friends and family posted photos taken from the renewal of vows, including Karylle's mom, singer Zsazsa Padilla.

"It was a beautiful ceremony for your renewal of vows," Zsazsa wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Yael proposed again to Karylle in one of the episodes of "It's Showtime," where the latter is one of its regular hosts.

Karylle and Yael tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2014 in Silang, Cavite.

