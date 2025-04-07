^

Sports

Perpetual wins inaugural title in Cam Sur Invitational cagefest

Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 4:05pm
Perpetual wins inaugural title in Cam Sur Invitational cagefest
Members of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta basketball squad, led by LA Casinillo and handled by coach Olsen Racela, celebrate after winning the first Cam Sur Cup Invitational basketball championship at the Fuerte Sports Complex.

MANILA, Philippines — University of Perpetual Help System Dalta crowned itself as the first-ever champion in the Cam Sur Cup invitational basketball championship at the Fuerte Sports Complex in Pili, Camarines Sur.

The Altas flaunted their defensive prowess when it mattered to bring down host CamSur Express, 77-73, and capture the title in week-long tournament organized by Armstrong Philippines in cooperation with the Camarines Sur government, headed by Gov. Luigi Villafuerte.

LA Casinillo, who was named as Most Valuable Player of the tournament, saved his best for last as he scored a game-high 23 points for the Altas of coach Olsen Racela.

Former FEU standout Patrick Sleat added 15 points, four rebounds and two steals and Mark Gojo Cruz contributed 11 points for the Altas.

“We're very happy to win this tournament here in Camarines Sur. This is a good experience for the layers as we continue our buldup for the NCAA Season 101,” said Racela, who was also named as Best Coach of the tournament.

Rufino Sablaon III and Verman Magpantay led the losing effort for the Express with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Jerome Almario and Lloyd Jefferson Borbe contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Earlier, NAASCU champion St. Clare College of Caloocan outlasted Kuala Lumpur Hornbills of Malaysia, 71-66, in another tight and exciting battle to clinch third place.

Justine Bautista led the balance scoring attack for the Caloocan-based Saints of coach Jino Manansala with 20 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Joco Bojorcelo added eight points while 6-10 Sudanese recruit Moses Mandiria contributed seven points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Leenard Desabelle and Lex Gazzingan chipped in six points each.

Azbeel Singh Gill topscored for the Malaysia-based Hornbills with 24 points and five rebounds for coach Adrian Wong.

Tan Jian Wei added 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists while Lee Yong Ding contributed 10 points and three rebounds.

The scores:

First game

St. Clare (71) — Bautista 20, Bojorcelo 8, Mandiria 7, Desabelle 6, Gazzingan 6, Manzano 5, Lim 5, Ibanez 4, Dela Cruz 3, Escobido 3, Simbulan 2, Salazar 2, Loyola 0, Talavera 0.

KL Hornbills (66) — Singh Gill 24, T. Wei 13, Ding 10, Kang 8, Wai 5, Kian 3, Hong 1, Thung 0.

Quarterscores: 19-18, 40-36, 57-55, 71-66

Second game

Perpetual Help (77) — Casinillo 23, Sleat 15, Gojo Cruz 11, Maglupay 7, Manuel 6, Boral 6, Alcantara 3, Tulabut 2, Nunez 2, Gelsano 2, Abis 0, Duremdes 0.

CamSur (73) — Sablaon III 17, Magpantay 14, Almario 11, Borbe 10, Masinas 6, E. Mallapre 6, Redondo 4, Acabado 3, Rito 2, Dela Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 25-22, 39-37, 63-60, 77-73

BASKETBALL

PERPETUAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SBP to seek FIBA exceptions?

SBP to seek FIBA exceptions?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There is an exception clause in FIBA’s eligibility policy where secretary-general Andreas Zagklis has sole authority...
Sports
fbtw
Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class
brandSpace

Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class

6 hours ago
Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup is the mobility company’s premier racing series, which...
Sports
fbtw
Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class
brandSpace

Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class

6 hours ago
Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup is the mobility company’s premier racing series, which...
Sports
fbtw
Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class
brandSpace

Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class

6 hours ago
Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup is the mobility company’s premier racing series, which...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World ranking points up for grabs in JPGT golf tilt

World ranking points up for grabs in JPGT golf tilt

4 hours ago
A new era of opportunity dawns for the country’s brightest young golf talents as they vie in the 2025 season of the...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz admits pressure to take Sinner&rsquo;s No. 1 ranking 'killed' him

Alcaraz admits pressure to take Sinner’s No. 1 ranking 'killed' him

4 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz said Sunday that the pressure to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from the suspended Jannik Sinner has had a...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH Season 15 playoff cast almost complete

MPL PH Season 15 playoff cast almost complete

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Three more teams booked playoff slots as Week 6 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 concluded...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic plays down Monte Carlo hopes after eye infection

Djokovic plays down Monte Carlo hopes after eye infection

5 hours ago
World No.5 Novak Djokovic, a finalist at the recent Miami Masters, said that he did not have high expectations for the Monte...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with