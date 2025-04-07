^

Sports

Junior Altas book NCAA basketball finals return

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 4:19pm
Junior Altas book NCAA basketball finals return
In the best-of-three finals unfurling Friday, the Junior Altas will be shooting for something they have never won — a high school cage championship.
NCAA Philippines / GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — University of Perpetual Help relied on a big second-quarter run to overcome a slow start in downing San Beda, 96-87, on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan to book its finals return in NCAA Season 100 junior basketball.

In the best-of-three finals unfurling Friday at the San Juan venue, the Junior Altas will be shooting for something they have never won — a high school cage championship.

UPHSD came a victory closer to claiming it last year when it forced a deciding Game 3 but was denied by eventual winner Letran.

Dan Rosales paced the Junior Altas with 19 points, including three booming triples, while Lebron Jhames Daep did most of the heavy lifting with nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

 

The scores:

UPHSD 96 – Rosales 19, Roluna 15, Pagulayan 13, Tabbuan 10, Daep 9, Callangan 8, Baldoria 7, Cristino 4, Borja 4, Corpuz 3, Nitura 3, Zanoria 1, Dela Cruz 0, Velasquez 0.

San Beda 87 – Dollente 15, Medroso 14, Batongbakan 13, Uggadan 12, Vailoces 11, Winters 7, Wagan 6, San Juan 4, Reroma 3, Tauber 2, Garcia 0, Mondigo 0.

 

Quarterscores: 21-24; 51-40; 80-65; 96-87

BASKETBALL

JUNIOR ALTAS

NCAA PHILIPPINES

PERPETUAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SBP to seek FIBA exceptions?

SBP to seek FIBA exceptions?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
There is an exception clause in FIBA’s eligibility policy where secretary-general Andreas Zagklis has sole authority...
Sports
fbtw
Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class
brandSpace

Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class

6 hours ago
Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup is the mobility company’s premier racing series, which...
Sports
fbtw
Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class
brandSpace

Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class

6 hours ago
Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup is the mobility company’s premier racing series, which...
Sports
fbtw
Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class
brandSpace

Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup revs up for 11th season with new race format, class

6 hours ago
Previously known as the TGR Vios Cup, the TGR Philippine Cup is the mobility company’s premier racing series, which...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with