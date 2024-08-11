^

Karylle mourns passing of dad Dr. Modesto Tatlonghari

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 12:51pm
Karylle at the wake of her late father Dr. Modesto Tatlonghari as seen on the singer-actress' Instagram post on August 11, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress-host Karylle confirmed the passing of her father, Dr. Modesto Tatlonghari, in an Instagram post today. 

The "It's Showtime" host penned a moving tribute for her father, whom she fondly called Papa M. 

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my dad, Papa M, Doc, Dr. ‘M,’ Moy, Tito M…He was a beloved man who lived life fully. Always a presence in a room, while also making sure everyone felt seen and heard. He, too, was always seen and heard with his handsome "cute" face, youthful porma, and booming voice," she wrote on Instagram. 

Karylle described her late dad as "everyone's dream dad." Dr. Tatlonghari was the type who "brightens up people's days." He was a "Baguio boy (and a Laguna lad!)" who was the topnotcher at the dental board. 

Karylle also shared that her dad was a boy scout, and revealed an interesting story about it. 

"A boy scout who was supposed to be one of the streets in the Jamboree circle in Quezon City, I am grateful to Lolo Benny and Lola Thelma for not allowing him to go to jamboree despite him already having the funding from San Miguel where lolo worked. It was a pretty great life extension," Karylle wrote. 

On July 28, 1963, there were 24 Filipino Boy Scouts who were on their way to Marathon, Greece to join the 11th World Scout Jamboree. Their planed crashed off the Arabian Sea. Several streets in Tomas Morato area in Quezon City are named after the Filipino Boy Scouts. 

Karylle ended her post by recalling how she and Dr. Tatlonghari enjoyed the movie "Little Shop of Horrors," which had a Manila staging where she was part of the cast. 

"It means so much to me that he saw my play 4 times (four!). 'Little Shop of Horrors' was our favorite movie and, like him, a happy part of my childhood. It breaks my heart that I couldn't have spent more time with him," Karylle wrote. 

Her post came with pictures from the wake held in Santuario de San Jose Parish in Greenhills. 

Karylle is Dr. Tatlonghari's daughter with singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla. The ex-couple had their marriage annulled in 2005. Zsa Zsa was in a relationship with Dolphy until his passing in 2012 at the age of 83. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

DR. MODESTO TATLONGHARI

KARYLLE
