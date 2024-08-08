Regal Films bares plans following Mother Lily's passing

MANILA, Philippines — Regal Films will continue Mother Lily Monteverde's legacy by creating films in the future.

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Mother Lily's daughter Roselle Monteverde said they are also planning to create some series apart from films.

“So, the plan is really to continue on the legacy of Mother that she created. So, more movies. Meron din kaming mga series na kini-create for certain OTT (over the top) platforms,” she revealed.

When asked how she is after her dad Remy Monteverde and mom Lily passed away in just a span of a week, Roselle said it's a mixed feeling.

“Of course, it is very overwhelming. It’s a mixed feeling, since syempre hindi naman masaya talagang to lose both your parents in the span of just a week.

"But then, every time I think about it, they’re also tired because, as you know, their bodies are not well enough to live. I think it’s better talaga for them, and you know they’re together.

"I’m sure they’re together, kasi parang it’s a matter of, you know, ‘yung burial ng dad namin. Right after that, we rushed to the hospital, kasi tinawag kami.

"Parang timing naman. Then we got to the hospital, sabi ng doctor; parang they thought my mom’s going to be well, but then suddenly bigla na lang siyang nag-bid na unexpec­tedly. So, the doctor gave us a choice, so we stayed with her until her passing. So ‘yun na, sinundo siya talaga ng dad ko.”

In the end, Roselle said that her dad fulfilled his promise to her mom.

“Na-fulfill niya ‘yung promise niya sa mom ko. That they will be happy together."

