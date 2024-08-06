^

Entertainment

'We love you': Celebrities pay tribute to Mother Lily

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 11:51am
'We love you': Celebrities pay tribute to Mother Lily
Mother Lily and Iza Calzado
Iza Calzado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities mourn the death of Regal Films matriarch Mother Lily Monteverde. 

The Monteverde family released a statement regarding Mother Lily's passing, saying the beloved showbiz icon passed away last August 4. 

In their respective Instagram accounts, stars such as Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos, Judy Ann Santos and Iza Calzado, to name a few, paid tribute to Mother Lily. 

Here are the celebrities’ tributes for Mother Lily:
 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATEDMother Lily's memorial service starts in Quezon City 

vuukle comment

IZA CALZADO

JUDY ANN SANTOS

MARICEL SORIANO

MOTHER LILY

VILMA SANTOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A child-friendly show that&rsquo;s like &lsquo;Tabing Ilog&rsquo;

A child-friendly show that’s like ‘Tabing Ilog’

By Kane Errol Choa | 13 hours ago
Knowledge Channel, in partnership with the National Council for Children’s Television, is launching three new child-friendly...
Entertainment
fbtw
MLD Entertainment debuts P-pop group New:ID

MLD Entertainment debuts P-pop group New:ID

By Lance Joseph Martinez | 13 hours ago
As the P-pop genre continues to gain traction, new boy group New:ID is set to introduce their unique identity to the public,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Negosyo Goals&rsquo; enters its 4th season

‘Negosyo Goals’ enters its 4th season

By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
The humble beginnings in business of content creator and social media bigwig Anna Magkawas have taught her the ropes to navigate...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Thank you': Top celebrities to Carlos Yulo for 2 gold medals at Paris Olympics

'Thank you': Top celebrities to Carlos Yulo for 2 gold medals at Paris Olympics

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrities reacted and praised Carlos Yulo for winning two gold medals in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Security concerns&rsquo; force cancellation of 'Lost Sabungeros' world premiere at Cinemalaya

‘Security concerns’ force cancellation of 'Lost Sabungeros' world premiere at Cinemalaya

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
“Lost Sabungeros” appeared to have stirred up more interest if not intrigue following the sudden cancellation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Sa islang Pantropiko&rsquo;: ITZY wants to visit Philippine beaches, speaks many Filipino words
play

‘Sa islang Pantropiko’: ITZY wants to visit Philippine beaches, speaks many Filipino words

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
In time for Buwan ng Wika this August, Korean pop group ITZY showcased speaking many Filipino words at the Manila leg of its...
Entertainment
fbtw
ITZY rocks Y2K &lsquo;fits&rsquo; with Filipina dancers at Manila 2024 concert
play

ITZY rocks Y2K ‘fits’ with Filipina dancers at Manila 2024 concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Korean girl group ITZY proved that more than just music idols, they are also fashion and beauty icons as they sported ‘90s...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;No sleep, eat&rsquo;: ITZY remembers Lia; shares K-pop star realities for 2000th day at Manila 2024 concert&nbsp;

‘No sleep, eat’: ITZY remembers Lia; shares K-pop star realities for 2000th day at Manila 2024 concert 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
After watching the video, the other four members broke down as they gave their individual messages to their fans.
Entertainment
fbtw
ITZY takes on BINI &lsquo;Pantropiko&rsquo; challenge at Manila 2024 concert
play

ITZY takes on BINI ‘Pantropiko’ challenge at Manila 2024 concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Halfway into their “Born to Be” Manila concert in Mall of Asia Arena last Saturday, Korean girl group ITZY surprised...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cinemalaya 2024 entry &lsquo;Tumandok&rsquo; aims to help Ati community reclaim ancestral lands

Cinemalaya 2024 entry ‘Tumandok’ aims to help Ati community reclaim ancestral lands

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Through the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2024 entry “Tumandok,” directors Richard Jeroui Salvadico...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with