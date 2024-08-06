'We love you': Celebrities pay tribute to Mother Lily

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities mourn the death of Regal Films matriarch Mother Lily Monteverde.

The Monteverde family released a statement regarding Mother Lily's passing, saying the beloved showbiz icon passed away last August 4.

In their respective Instagram accounts, stars such as Maricel Soriano, Vilma Santos, Judy Ann Santos and Iza Calzado, to name a few, paid tribute to Mother Lily.

Here are the celebrities’ tributes for Mother Lily:



