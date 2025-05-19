^

Headlines

Olive branch? Marcos open to patch things up with Dutertes

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 19, 2025 | 7:13pm
Olive branch? Marcos open to patch things up with Dutertes
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte on January 25, 2024.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Following a heated political rivalry that culminated in a disappointing election turnout for the administration, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is ready to make peace with the Duterte clan.

Marcos’ relationship with the Dutertes has steadily deteriorated since 2024. While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact moment the Uniteam started to break down, tensions escalated when former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and handed over to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

In the months prior to the arrest, Vice President Sara Duterte publicly threatened Marcos and his wife, Liza. She is now facing charges for the remarks including counts of sedition and grave threats.

In the lead up to the elections, the Dutertes, hailing from Davao in the south, actively mobilized their own political assets against the president's bets, positioning the polls as consequential to the vice president's fate and the detained former president's continuing popularity.

Despite their efforts, the Dutertes’ Senate picks also struggled, with only three candidates—five, if guest candidates Sen. Imee Marcos and Rep. Camille Villar are included—making it into the top 12.

With only six of his own picks—five, excluding Villar—entering the winning circle, Marcos appears ready to move forward.

“Gusto ko makasundo sa lahat ng tao. Mas maganda,” Marcos said. (I want to get along with all the people.)

Problem with peace. Marcos, meanwhile, said he already had plenty of enemies and needed more friends.

Marcos noted that he did not mind policy differences, as long as there was no turmoil. His priority, he said, is peace and stability.

However, with an impeachment trial against the vice president set for June, Marcos’ quest for peace may soon face challenges.

Marcos has distanced himself from the impeachment proceedings, stating that the matter now rests with the Senate.

However, it was his own son, Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, First District), who was the first signatory on the impeachment complaint against Duterte.

BONGBONG MARCOS

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

Sara Duterte told: No bloodbath, you're the one on trial

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The constitutional process of impeachment has no room for the "chaos and theatrics" favored by Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara asks brother to seek House speakership

VP Sara asks brother to seek House speakership

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Less than a week after the elections, Vice President Sara Duterte said she has asked her brother, Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
100 lawmakers who signed VP Sara impeachment reelected

100 lawmakers who signed VP Sara impeachment reelected

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Most of the lawmakers who voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte were reelected in the midterm polls, debunking a scenario...
Headlines
fbtw
Alleged brains in Que kidnap-slay nabbed in Boracay

Alleged brains in Que kidnap-slay nabbed in Boracay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Two more suspects in the kidnapping and murder of Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que and his driver were arrested at...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Proclamation of 2025 midterm party-list winners
play

LIVE: Proclamation of 2025 midterm party-list winners

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to proclaim the newly elected party-lists this Monday afternoon, May...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
May 20: Fuel prices to rise by up to P1.70 per liter

May 20: Fuel prices to rise by up to P1.70 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
Fuel prices will climb by up to P1.70 per liter on Tuesday, May 20, snapping the two-week straight decline.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: Alyansa bets could have done better

President Marcos: Alyansa bets could have done better

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
Despite Malacañang’s declaration that President Marcos was satisfied with the results of the midterm polls, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Grade 13 set? It&rsquo;s fake news, says DepEd

Grade 13 set? It’s fake news, says DepEd

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
A viral social media post purportedly announcing the addition of Grade 13 to Senior High School in the coming school year...
Headlines
fbtw
Winning party-lists proclaimed today

Winning party-lists proclaimed today

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to proclaim today the winning party-list organizations in the midterm polls...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to NFA: Ensure quality of P20 kilo rice

DA to NFA: Ensure quality of P20 kilo rice

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) has directed regional managers and key officials of the National Food Authority (NFA) to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with