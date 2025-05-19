Olive branch? Marcos open to patch things up with Dutertes

MANILA, Philippines — Following a heated political rivalry that culminated in a disappointing election turnout for the administration, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is ready to make peace with the Duterte clan.

Marcos’ relationship with the Dutertes has steadily deteriorated since 2024. While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact moment the Uniteam started to break down, tensions escalated when former president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and handed over to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

In the months prior to the arrest, Vice President Sara Duterte publicly threatened Marcos and his wife, Liza. She is now facing charges for the remarks including counts of sedition and grave threats.

In the lead up to the elections, the Dutertes, hailing from Davao in the south, actively mobilized their own political assets against the president's bets, positioning the polls as consequential to the vice president's fate and the detained former president's continuing popularity.

Despite their efforts, the Dutertes’ Senate picks also struggled, with only three candidates—five, if guest candidates Sen. Imee Marcos and Rep. Camille Villar are included—making it into the top 12.

With only six of his own picks—five, excluding Villar—entering the winning circle, Marcos appears ready to move forward.

“Gusto ko makasundo sa lahat ng tao. Mas maganda,” Marcos said. (I want to get along with all the people.)

Problem with peace. Marcos, meanwhile, said he already had plenty of enemies and needed more friends.

Marcos noted that he did not mind policy differences, as long as there was no turmoil. His priority, he said, is peace and stability.

However, with an impeachment trial against the vice president set for June, Marcos’ quest for peace may soon face challenges.

Marcos has distanced himself from the impeachment proceedings, stating that the matter now rests with the Senate.

However, it was his own son, Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, First District), who was the first signatory on the impeachment complaint against Duterte.