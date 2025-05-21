Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich meet Bongbong Marcos in MalacaÃ±ang

^

Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich meet Bongbong Marcos in Malacañang

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 5:55pm
Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich exchange pleasantries with President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.
Noel B. Pabalete / PPA Pool

MANILA, Philippines — "Stars Wars" franchise actors Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

Ridley and Ehrenreich were joined by select members of "The Last Resort" movie cast and crew, which shot scenes in Palawan.

The two actors wore Filipiniana to the Palace visit: Ehrenreich in a Barong Tagalog and Ridley in a Terno with a pineapple top design.

Leading the team were director Donald Petrie, whose past romantic-comedies include "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Day," "Miss Congeniality," and "Just My Luck," and businessman Manuel V. Pangilinan, who is a producer on the movie.

Karen McCullah, who was born in the Philippines as her father was assigned with the United States Navy to perform counterespionage duties, penned the movie's script.

During the courtesy call, Marcos was shown some clips of "The Last Resort" and the president expressed his appreciation to the filmmakers for showcasing the Philippines and contributing to the promotion of the country's tourism and film industries.

Marcos was also gifted a clapper from the film set signed by Ridley, Ehrenreich, Petrie, cinematographer Russell Carpenter, and producer Bong Sta. Maria, among others.

"The Last Resort" sees Ridley as Brooke, a hotel heiress who is scouting for a new resort location in the Philippines. Brooke wants to prove to her father and herself that she is capable of running her father's hotel empire.

There she meets Ehrenreich's Ben, an expatriate pilot who helps her discover the nation's beauty.

"As love and duty collide, Brooke must choose between the life she's built and the one she's only just begun to love," the movie's synopsis ends.

Local actors Mylene Dizon, Tetchie Agbayani, Tonton Gutierrez, Dylan Menor, Ryrie Sophia, and Ricci Chan are all expected to appear in the film.

