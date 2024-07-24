Kim Chiu, Jackie Gonzaga cry after question on seeing exes with new partner

MANILA, Philippines — "It's Showtime" hosts Kim Chiu and Jackie Gonzaga both shed tears after being asked how would they react if they crossed paths with their ex-boyfriends and their new partners.

During the noontime variety show's July 22 episode, specifically its popular "EXpecially For You" segment, host-comedian Vice Ganda — who is also Jackie's manager — asked what she'd do if she saw an ex with a new girlfriend approaching her.

"Iiwas ako then iiyak pag-uwi," Jackie answered, her eyes already tearing up.

Elsewhere onstage, Kim can be seen tearing up too whenever the camera cut to her and fellow host Vhong Navarro.

Vice assured Jackie it was alright but one day she'd have to face reality and the pain that came with a breakup.

"Kahit anong deny mo sa damdamin mo sa present, hindi naman siya nawawala. Darating ang panahon, haharapin mo pa rin siya, nade-delay lang ang oras ng pagharap," Vice said, quipping he should be there when Jackie does see her ex again.

The comedian joked even further that by then he wouldn't just be Jackie's manager but also her partner. Rumors have circulated that Jackie and her boyfriend Tom Doromal have already split after eight years.

Another host, Jhong Hilario, then quipped about going elsewhere, likely hinting at going to GMA where Kim's ex of nearly 12 years, Xian Lim, is an artist under, leading to Vice asking Kim the same question.

"'Wag! May luha na 'yung kay Jackie, hanggang doon na tayo. Iiwan na natin sa luha," Kim said.

Jackie praised Kim as someone she always looked up to then repeated the question, asking Kim what she'd do if she bumped into an ex with his new partner.

Kim said she would face him, surprised that she was tearing up again, "Ganoon talaga, hindi ka dapat tumatalikod sa mga bagay na magpapalakas sa'yo."

Kim and Jackie embraced, making Vice and Vhong joke they could be an item, JacKim, but Vice continued by expressing how proud he was of the two strong women.

"Masakit man, hinaharap nila. Kahit 'di masyado comfortable, hindi nagba-back out o tumatalikod, harapin natin ito," Vice said, saying other women could be watching seeking advice in their own situation. "That is power, your trauma and fame can be your power transformed into a gift."

Vice ended by assuring Kim and Jackie they would always be surrounded be people who love them, and Kim quipped the entire segment was sponsored by the tissue she and Jackie used up. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

