Kim Chiu 'getting closer' to Paulo Avelino

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino topbill the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean megahit ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.’

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu said that she and love team partner Paulo Avelino's friendship are getting closer.

Kim recently posted a photo of her with Paulo in the vicinity of Mount Mayon in Albay, Bicol.

"Nag-show kami sa Sorsogon at Agusan ni Paulo. Masaya naman kami. Napatalon kami sa dami ng nanonood pala ng 'Linlang,' ng 'Secretary Kim'," Kim told the media during her launch as BillEase finance application recently.

"Parang punung-punong 'yung buong plaza 'pag nag-perform kami," she added.

Kim said that Paulo is now comfortable with her.

"Okay naman, natatawa naman na siya sa akin. Nagkukuwento naman na siya. So, parang sa tagal na rin kaming magkatrabaho," she said.

When asked if Paulo is the reason why she moved on fast from ex-boyfriend Xian Lim, Kim said: "Uy! Ang bilis niya po talaga," referring to the media.

Kim was also asked if things are better with Paulo after what she had been through.

"Grabe naman 'yung things are better. Siguro po na nagkataon lang na, ano, na... na okay 'yung mga nangyayari lately and then 'yung mga blessings ay dumarating naman na hindi inaasahan. So, parang masaya naman," she said.

When a member of the media asked Kim, "Pero Kim, sa pagkakilala mo kay Paulo, jojowain or totropahin?"

Kim answered: "Huy, ang bilis. Mag-download po tayo ng BillEase app."

Launched in 2017, the app aims to revolutionize the way customers make payments by offering the convenience of easy monthly installments. With the brand, customers can enjoy the flexibility of choosing between interest-free or interest-bearing options, eliminating the need for a debit or credit card.

RELATED: 'Medyo awkward at first': Paulo Avelino on doing bed scene with Kim Chiu