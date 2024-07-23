^

JK Labajo cheers girlfriend Dia Mate after Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 win

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 5:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor Juan Karlos "JK" Labajo was full of praise for his girlfriend Deanna "Dia" Marie Maté after the latter competed at Miss World Philippines 2024.

Dia finished in the Top 10 of the pageant and was appointed as Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024.

Following the event, JK showered kind words of support for Dia with a post on social media.

"I have seen how you've gone through all the challenges and difficulties of the pageantry world with grace and elegance and I couldn't be any prouder," JK said in the post's caption. "You have been my queen since day one and the only difference now is that you're wearing the crown that you so deserve."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by juan karlos (@juankarlos)

JK ended his sweet caption with, "This is just the beginning. To my sweet baby with the kindest heart and a smile that lights up my world, congratulations! I love you."

The singer-actor confirmed speculations he and Dia were dating after sharing pictures of them together online.

Prior to this year's Miss World Philippines, Dia competed at Miss Universe Philippines 2024 where she didn't make the Top 20 but did win one sponsored award and was a finalist in the swimsuit challenge.

Dia will represent the Philippines at Reina Hispanoamericana 2024 later this year in an attempt to be the successor of Peru's Maricielo Gamarra.

Last year, the country's representative Michelle Arceo finished as the second runner-up. To date, the Philippines only has one Reina Hispanoamericana winner, Winwyn Marquez in 2017.

RELATED: Baguio's Krishnah Marie Gravidez crowned Miss World Philippines 2024

JK LABAJO

JUAN KARLOS

JUAN KARLOS LABAJO

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
