Baguio's Krishnah Marie Gravidez crowned Miss World Philippines 2024

Krishnah Marie Gravidez of Baguio City is crowned Miss World Philippines 2024 on July 20, 2024 during the coronation night held in Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy favorite Krishnah Marie Gravidez of Baguio City bested 32 other hopefuls to be crowned Miss World Philippines (MWP) 2024.

She was crowned by reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic and outgoing Miss World Philippines queen Gwendolyne Fourniol. Gravidez also won as Best in Swimsuit and Best in Gown earlier in the evening.

Dia Remulla Mate of Cavite was proclaimed Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024.

Nikkie Buenafe, whose Beauty with a Purpose project was one of two winners, was crowned Miss Multinational Philippines.

Patricia Bianca Tapia of Batangas was named Miss Tourism Philippines.

Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano of Bicol Region, the other winner of the Beauty with a Purpose project, was declared Face of Beauty International.

Jasmine Omay of Tarlac Province and Sophia Bianca Santos of Pampanga were awarded runners-up in descending order.

The other ladies who made it to the final round were Ma. Andrea Endicio (Quezon Province), Riana Agatha Pangindian (Kapitolyo, Pasig), and Gabrielle Lantzer (Manila).

The ladies who made it to the semi-final round (Top 24) were Jerica Jewel Reyes (Central Visayas), Dolly Cruz (Malaybalay, Bukidnon), Marinel Tan (Bacolod), Angel Gutierrez (Concepcion, Tarlac), Christine Chagas (Quezon City), Sofia Maxim Marghareta Grenmo (Cebu), Raine Africa (Marikina), Arrieana Beron (Iloilo City), Princess Kazel Ozeo (Zambales) and Clytemnestra Tan (Dasmariñas City).

This year's selection committee is comprised of Miss World Philippines National Director Arnold L. Vegafria, Miss World Philippines 2012 Queenierich Rehman, Suichiro Ito, Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez, Ellen Catarongan, Miss World Philippines 2017 Laura Lehmann, Andy Regalado, Sunshine Cruz, Dr. Robert Michael Gan, Department of Social Welfare and Development Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez, Charly Suarez, Tina Cuevas, Carlos Co, Vincent Rodriguez, Binibining Pilipinas World 1996 Daisy Reyes, Mr. World Philippines 2022 Kirk Bondad, and reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic.

Hosted by Billy Crawford and Universal Woman 2024 winner Maria Gigante, together with anchors TJ Marquez and Emmanuelle Vera, the 2024 Miss World Philippines coronation night unfolded in the SM Mall of Asia Arena on July 19 until the early hours of July 20. It was beamed to a global audience through the Cignal pay-per-view network.

RELATED: Krishnah Gravidez quits Miss Charm International to join Miss World Philippines