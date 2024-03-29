Parents of baby in JK Labajo's concert speak up

MANILA, Philippines — The parents of an infant in a Juan Karlos gig in Tarlac broke their silence, explaining why they brought the baby in a concert.

In a report by GMA News, Niel Patrick Tubino and his wife Fyan said that JK's song is their baby Fiyana's lullabye.

They also clarified that the baby is already seven months old and not two.

"Sabi ng netizens, 2 months lang 'yung baby namin. Hindi siya 2 months. Mag-8 months na siya," Niel said.

The couple also had a footage of the same concert where JK can be heard reading their banner “Kahit isang karga lang mula sa pinakabata mong fan, Kuya JK.”

Niel shouted, “2 months pa lang, kasama ka na nito!” that's why JK thought the baby was two months old.

Fyan said their baby had been a fan of JK since she was just two months.

“May magandang song si JK na narinig ko sa ‘Senior High.' Upon learning the title of the song, she quickly looked for it on YouTube, where the baby heard 'Ere',” she said.

“Naalala ko iyong sinabi ng pedia sa akin na ‘music can soothe babies, music can calm them, can make them relax.’ So 'di ko naman in-expect na doon sa song na ‘yon ni JK, doon siya ma-re-relax. Every time na mag-pe-play ‘yon, napapansin kong tumatahimik siya.”

“Kasi si baby namin, very iyakin. So noong pinagtugtog ko ‘yong 'Ere,' bigla siyang tumahimik tapos hinehele ko, nakatulog. Noong paulit-ulit na ‘nong narinig namin, ginawa ko na siyang pampatulog. Nakita namin na tumatahimik siya once iyon na ‘yong song.”

The parents' statement came after JK paused his concert to take care of the baby from the crowd.

As seen on LifeofEs Facebook account, JK asked the adult who brought the baby to the concert.

“Two months? Ba’t mo pinaparinig ng 'Ere' 'yung bata? Two months pa lang. Maaga. 'Wag,” JK told the adult.

“Wala bang ear muffs si baby? Umiiyak na si baby o okay lang ba iyan? Umiiyak. Kawawa naman 'yung bata," he added.

