^

Entertainment

JK Labajo looks back at late mom as inspiration

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 12, 2024 | 3:53pm
JK Labajo looks back at late mom as inspiration
Singer-actor JK Labajo
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — It has been over a decade since Juan Karlos Labajo's mom passed on, but the singer-actor still keeps her in his heart, even saying a prayer for her every time he goes up on stage. 

Juan Karlos or JK has become one of the most promising multi-talented stars in the country. 

JK has had a string of successful hits, such as "Buwan" and "Ere," while also delving into acting. He is set to reprise his role on "High Street," the continuation story of "Senior High," a hit series that stars equally talented young stars like himself. 

Despite his busy schedule, the young man does not forget to remember his late mother.

"Every time before I go on stage, I always say a little prayer with my mom... But I do believe na she's somewhere out there in the crowd," he told journalist Jeff Canoy. 

His mother died when he was 12 in November 2013. 

JK will be among the guests of "Tao Po," a news magazine show on ABS-CBN. 

Apart from him, the show's Mother's Day special will also feature journalist Victoria Tulad talking to actress Dimples Romana on her challenges as a mother of three as well as Noli de Castro's interview with a mother who single-handedly cares for her two children with disabilities. It airs later today at 6:15 p.m.

RELATED: JK Labajo pauses concert to take care of 2-month-old baby from crowd

vuukle comment

JK LABAJO

JUAN KARLOS LABAJO

MOTHER'S DAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I can't hate this person': Dina Bonnevie on forgiving Vic Sotto, Coney Reyes

'I can't hate this person': Dina Bonnevie on forgiving Vic Sotto, Coney Reyes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Dina Bonnevie shared it was her daughter Danica Sotto who made her realize about reconciliation and letting go of what happened...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lorna Tolentino recalls co-starring with &lsquo;Shogun&rsquo; star Hiroyuki Sanada in 1995 film

Lorna Tolentino recalls co-starring with ‘Shogun’ star Hiroyuki Sanada in 1995 film

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Did you know that Lorna Tolentino once portrayed leading lady to Japanese superstar Hiroyuki Sanada, who most recently played...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lessons Learned from Karla, Sarah and Kristine on Motherhood

Lessons Learned from Karla, Sarah and Kristine on Motherhood

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Karla Estrada, Sarah Lahbati and Kristine Hermosa recently opened up about their views and experiences of motherhood. One...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan file Cyber Libel vs Cristy Fermin

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan file Cyber Libel vs Cristy Fermin

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Celebrity couple Sharon Cuneta and former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan are the latest personalities who have filed cyber...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lino Brocka&rsquo;s &lsquo;Bona&rsquo; to be screened at Cannes 2024

Lino Brocka’s ‘Bona’ to be screened at Cannes 2024

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
The masterpiece of National Artist for Film Lino Brocka, “Bona,” will be screened at the 77th edition of the Cannes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Mama's Boy' Josh Cullen recalls tough times, pens Mother's Day letter

'Mama's Boy' Josh Cullen recalls tough times, pens Mother's Day letter

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
SB19's Josh Cullen is admittedly a "Mama's Boy" who grew up inspired by his mother Aldrene, who raised him and his sister...
Entertainment
fbtw
Judy Ann Santos to play Philippine president on 'The Bagman'

Judy Ann Santos to play Philippine president on 'The Bagman'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos is gearing up for her teleserye comeback on the action-drama "The Bagman," alongside actor-politician...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda recalls fond memories with Nanay Lesing

Boy Abunda recalls fond memories with Nanay Lesing

By Bot Glorioso | 17 hours ago
Coinciding with the celebration of Mother’s Day is the airing of the pilot episode of GMA 7’s newest program titled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mother's Day: Maxine Medina, Angelica Panganiban recall times they were going to be moms

Mother's Day: Maxine Medina, Angelica Panganiban recall times they were going to be moms

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actress Angelica Panganiban and beauty queen-designer Maxine Medina may be fairly new to motherhood but they are already cherishing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with