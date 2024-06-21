^

Rhian Ramos recalls 1st time sleeping in airport floor, ‘miracle’ while stranded in Dubai airport

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 8:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Last April, Rhian Ramos made many Internet users worried when she posted on her X account pictures of her being stranded in Dubai airport due to heavy flooding, including a photo of a blanket on the floor where she slept on. 

At the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, the actress recalled to Philstar.com the two days she was stranded in the airport and her learnings from the experience.

Contrary to what many thought that she was alone when she was stranded, she said she was actually with boyfriend Sam Verzosa.

“It was my first time sleeping on an airport floor, but I've slept on many airport benches,” Rhian shared. 

Although a celebrity, Rhian assured her fans that she is game sleeping anywhere and it is nothing new to her.

“I go to taping, I'm an actor. I sleep anywhere. So that's fine!” she laughed.

What was more worrying for her than sleeping on the floor and being unable to take a bath for days was how she could escape her predicament.

“What was more concerning for me or what I was more afraid of was I didn't know how to leave because, you know, part of it was in between flights that I got stranded. So part of (my worries is) I have to get out and I have to, that I was canceling so many commitments as the days went by.”

In one of her tweets, Rhian said a “super miracle” helped her get out of the situation and enabled her to finally go home.

In the interview, Rhian elaborated that the “super miracle” was in the form of the fellow Filipinos or “kababayans” who helped her.

“You know what, in the end, what finally got me out of there was being Filipino because the most wonderful thing about being Filipino is we're absolutely everywhere,” she said.

“And when you meet a kababayan… they're always willing to help you out when you don't know what to do or when you're in trouble.”

When asked for advice to anyone who might find themselves in the same situation, Rhian said: “I don't know if there's a way to prepare for that. It was really a freak experience like hindi naman laging binabaha ‘yung airport.”

Since the incident, Rhian has been feeling “great.”

“I've been walking through many airports since and not sleeping!” she quipped.

She said she is not eyeing to travel anytime soon to finish shooting for her new series, “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.” 

Rhian was among the celebrity guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines. 

This latest addition showcases the evolution of the brand’s visual identity, integrating Swiss design values that resonate with discerning individuals seeking quality and style. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Anjilica Andaya

DUBAI INC

RHIAN RAMOS
