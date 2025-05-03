Ricky Davao tributes: Sharon Cuneta, Agot Isidro honor late actor

MANILA, Philippines — Tributes are flowing in for late actor and singer Ricky Davao, who passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 63 years old.

Ricky's daughter Ara confirmed the actor's passing on Instagram, saying Ricky died peacefully surrounded by his children and loved ones having "bravely faced complications related to cancer."

Among the first to comment on Ara's post was Sharon Cuneta, who expressed her deepest condolences to her, siblings Ken and Rikki, and their mother Jackie Lou Blanco.

"You've been going through so much and have lost loved ones one after another…I am praying for you. I love you, anak. Hug Mama and your sibs for me please," Sharon said, noting the family had just lost Jackie's mother, Pilita Corrales, last month.

Coney Reyes sent her condolences and praised Ricky as a "remarkably genuine person" and who ranked high on the list of people she had worked with.

Others who commented condoling messages were Janine Gutierrez, Aga Muhlach, John Arcilla, Ogie Alcasid, Cherry Pie Picache, Dawn Zulueta, Baron Geisler, Camille Pratts, Ruffa Gutierrez, Iza Calzado, and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco.

Benjamin Alves posted on his own Instagram account a his favorite memory of Ricky, whom he called "one of the kindest, most passionate souls" he had ever met.

Ricky was Alves' director in one of his past projects. Alves said the late actor-filmmaker would "say our dialogue verbatim with such vigor you'd feel conscious you’ve been portraying it wrong all this time."

Benjamin also recalled how Ricky would always sing during cast parties, and how Ricky merely smiled at Benjamin's comments that he should have won a Cinemalaya Best Actor award for "Mariquina" in 2014.

Ricky indeed went on to win a Cinemalaya acting award five years later for "F#*@bois" after numerous appearances in the film festival.

"I was pleasantly surprised how non-chalant of him, a seasoned actor who really poured his soul on screen, just focus on the next passion project. This is the kind of actor he was," Benjamin said of his first-ever director.

"From day one, he allowed me to make my mistakes — patience when I needed it the most. This is the kind of person, and I imagine, the kind of father, he was," the actor ended. "You were gone too soon, Direk Ricky. I will forever find comfort in your smile, and your absolute love for our craft, our industry. I love you, Direk," Alves added.

Ricky's multiple scene partner, Agot Isidro, who lovingly called the late filmmaker and "true gentleman" Froots, also shared her fond memories with him.

"Always jolly, ready to hog the mic, nakangiti, may bimpo sa balikat kasi ubod ng pawisin. Always ready to step in to make the scene better, as actor and director," Agot said.

Agot said Ricky let his work speak for him. She added that Ricky was quite private and avoided gossip.

A personal memory she shared was when Ricky announced her FAMAS Best Actress win in 2018 for "Changing Partners," a special moment as she was honored by her friend and "one of the best actors in the industry" that exuded "talent, generosity, and professionalism."

Rounding out early tributes was Ricky's non-showbiz partner, Mayeth Malca, whom he began seeing after separating with Jackie.

Malca called Ricky (the pet name they had for each other was Bubba) the bravest and strongest person she ever knew who fiercly fought up to his last breath, and the best decision she ever made was never leaving Ricky's side.

"I can still vividly remember how you would ask me, again and again, 'Are you tired na?' And I always had just one answer for you, Bubba: 'I will never get tired of taking care of you — because we are in this journey together," Malca shared. "You would smile and say, 'Thank you. I love you, baby.' Those words alone gave me all the strength I needed to keep going."

"I didn't fully believe in the idea of unconditional love. But loving you changed that. Through you, I discovered a deeper part of myself — a part capable of doing anything and everything because of love. Because of my love for you," Malca continued.

Malca thanked Ricky for his love, courage, trust, and letting her walk with him through his most difficult days.

"I have to admit now… I lied when I told you I'd be okay. I lied when I said I'd be strong. Because the truth is, life doesn't feel right without you. There's an emptiness now that nothing can fill. And I miss you more than words will ever be able to express," Malca ended. "But I carry you with me, always. In my heart, in my memories, in every quiet moment."

Commenting condoling messages on Malca's post were Heart Evangelista, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Erik Matti, Jason Abalos, Daiana Menezes, ad Ina Feleo.

Ricky starred in movies, such as "On the Job: The Missing 8," "Big Night!," "Rosario," "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan," "Metamorphosis," "Smaller and Smaller Circles," and "Barcelona: A Love Untold."

He started his television career in several "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episodes before starring in series, such as "Pangako Sa 'Yo," "Dyesebel," "Darna," "Cattleya Killer," and most recently, "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre," which will premiere in June.

The filmmaker also directed a number of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Magpakailanman" episodes, as well other shows he starred in. His career also involved a number of stage productions, both plays and musicals.

