^

Entertainment

Ricky Davao tributes: Sharon Cuneta, Agot Isidro honor late actor

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 12:08pm
Ricky Davao tributes: Sharon Cuneta, Agot Isidro honor late actor
Award-winning actor Ricky Davao
Ara Davao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Tributes are flowing in for late actor and singer Ricky Davao, who passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 63 years old.

Ricky's daughter Ara confirmed the actor's passing on Instagram, saying Ricky died peacefully surrounded by his children and loved ones having "bravely faced complications related to cancer."

Among the first to comment on Ara's post was Sharon Cuneta, who expressed her deepest condolences to her, siblings Ken and Rikki, and their mother Jackie Lou Blanco.

"You've been going through so much and have lost loved ones one after another…I am praying for you. I love you, anak. Hug Mama and your sibs for me please," Sharon said, noting the family had just lost Jackie's mother, Pilita Corrales, last month.

Coney Reyes sent her condolences and praised Ricky as a "remarkably genuine person" and who ranked high on the list of people she had worked with.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ara Davao (@aradavao)

Others who commented condoling messages were Janine Gutierrez, Aga Muhlach, John Arcilla, Ogie Alcasid, Cherry Pie Picache, Dawn Zulueta, Baron Geisler, Camille Pratts, Ruffa Gutierrez, Iza Calzado, and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco.

Benjamin Alves posted on his own Instagram account a his favorite memory of Ricky, whom he called "one of the kindest, most passionate souls" he had ever met.

Ricky was Alves' director in one of his past projects. Alves said the late actor-filmmaker would "say our dialogue verbatim with such vigor you'd feel conscious you’ve been portraying it wrong all this time."

Benjamin also recalled how Ricky would always sing during cast parties, and how Ricky merely smiled at Benjamin's comments that he should have won a Cinemalaya Best Actor award for "Mariquina" in 2014.

Ricky indeed went on to win a Cinemalaya acting award five years later for "F#*@bois" after numerous appearances in the film festival.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Benjamin Alves (@benxalves)

"I was pleasantly surprised how non-chalant of him, a seasoned actor who really poured his soul on screen, just focus on the next passion project. This is the kind of actor he was," Benjamin said of his first-ever director.

"From day one, he allowed me to make my mistakes — patience when I needed it the most. This is the kind of person, and I imagine, the kind of father, he was," the actor ended. "You were gone too soon, Direk Ricky. I will forever find comfort in your smile, and your absolute love for our craft, our industry. I love you, Direk," Alves added. 

Ricky's multiple scene partner, Agot Isidro, who lovingly called the late filmmaker and "true gentleman" Froots, also shared her fond memories with him. 

"Always jolly, ready to hog the mic, nakangiti, may bimpo sa balikat kasi ubod ng pawisin. Always ready to step in to make the scene better, as actor and director," Agot said.

Agot said Ricky let his work speak for him. She added that Ricky was quite private and avoided gossip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Agot Isidro (@agotisidro)

A personal memory she shared was when Ricky announced her FAMAS Best Actress win in 2018 for "Changing Partners," a special moment as she was honored by her friend and "one of the best actors in the industry" that exuded "talent, generosity, and professionalism."

Rounding out early tributes was Ricky's non-showbiz partner, Mayeth Malca, whom he began seeing after separating with Jackie.

Malca called Ricky (the pet name they had for each other was Bubba) the bravest and strongest person she ever knew who fiercly fought up to his last breath, and the best decision she ever made was never leaving Ricky's side.

"I can still vividly remember how you would ask me, again and again, 'Are you tired na?' And I always had just one answer for you, Bubba: 'I will never get tired of taking care of you — because we are in this journey together," Malca shared. "You would smile and say, 'Thank you. I love you, baby.' Those words alone gave me all the strength I needed to keep going."

"I didn't fully believe in the idea of unconditional love. But loving you changed that. Through you, I discovered a deeper part of myself — a part capable of doing anything and everything because of love. Because of my love for you," Malca continued.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mayeth MaLca (@malca.td)

Malca thanked Ricky for his love, courage, trust, and letting her walk with him through his most difficult days.

"I have to admit now… I lied when I told you I'd be okay. I lied when I said I'd be strong. Because the truth is, life doesn't feel right without you. There's an emptiness now that nothing can fill. And I miss you more than words will ever be able to express," Malca ended. "But I carry you with me, always. In my heart, in my memories, in every quiet moment."

Commenting condoling messages on Malca's post were Heart Evangelista, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Erik Matti, Jason Abalos, Daiana Menezes, ad Ina Feleo.

Ricky starred in movies, such as "On the Job: The Missing 8," "Big Night!," "Rosario," "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan," "Metamorphosis," "Smaller and Smaller Circles," and "Barcelona: A Love Untold."

He started his television career in several "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episodes before starring in series, such as "Pangako Sa 'Yo," "Dyesebel," "Darna," "Cattleya Killer," and most recently, "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre," which will premiere in June. 

The filmmaker also directed a number of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Magpakailanman" episodes, as well other shows he starred in. His career also involved a number of stage productions, both plays and musicals.

RELATED: Ara Davao reveals Ricky Davao's cause of death

AGOT ISIDRO

BENJAMIN ALVES

CONEY REYES

RICKY DAVAO

SHARON CUNETA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Viva confirms Ricky Davao dead, 63
play

Viva confirms Ricky Davao dead, 63

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Veteran actor Ricky Davao passed away at the age of 63.
Entertainment
fbtw
From Udine to &lsquo;Incognito&rsquo;: Maris Racal&rsquo;s star power knows no borders

From Udine to ‘Incognito’: Maris Racal’s star power knows no borders

By MJ Marfori | 13 hours ago
From Italy to the mountains of Baguio! There is no stopping Maris Racal! Whatever the challenges that pass in her life, she...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ, Nonoy Tan and Max Surban feted with FILSCAP&rsquo;s Lifetime Achievement Award

TVJ, Nonoy Tan and Max Surban feted with FILSCAP’s Lifetime Achievement Award

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Nonoy Tan and Max Surban were recently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony Awards nominations

Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony Awards nominations

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Filipino-American actor-singers Nicole Scherzinger and Darren Criss both scored their first Tony nods after the 2025 edition...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tales out of the Book of OPM

Tales out of the Book of OPM

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Pilita Corrales, Nora Aunor and Hajji Alejandro, three pillars of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) passed away one after the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: James Reid debuts new single at Miss Universe Philippines 2025
play

WATCH: James Reid debuts new single at Miss Universe Philippines 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Actor James Reid debuted his latest single during the swimsuit competition of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 in SM Mall of...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIVE Updates: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 finals

LIVE Updates: Miss Universe Philippines 2025 finals

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 17 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines will be crowning its 2025 winner tonight in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ara Davao reveals Ricky Davao's cause of death

Ara Davao reveals Ricky Davao's cause of death

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Actress Ara Davao confirmed that her father, award-winning actor Ricky Davao, passed away after a battle with cancer.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Gomez, Gazini Ganados suggest improvements for Miss Universe Philippines&nbsp;
Exclusive

Bea Gomez, Gazini Ganados suggest improvements for Miss Universe Philippines 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
Although they are Cebuanas, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi...
Entertainment
fbtw
MGI&rsquo;s Nawat joins Miss Universe: Bea Gomez on how this can affect Philippines&rsquo; chance to win

MGI’s Nawat joins Miss Universe: Bea Gomez on how this can affect Philippines’ chance to win

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com last Wednesday at the launch of PLDT and Netflix’s new collaboration, Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with