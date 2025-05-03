TVJ, Nonoy Tan and Max Surban feted with FILSCAPâ€™s Lifetime Achievement Award

TVJ, Nonoy Tan and Max Surban feted with FILSCAP’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Ciara Sotto accepts the award on behalf of her father, Tito Sotto.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Nonoy Tan and Max Surban were recently feted with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Inc. (FILSCAP) in “recognition of their exceptional contributions to Filipino music.”

The event also coincided with FILSCAP’s 60th anniversary celebration.

On its Facebook page, FILSCAP cited the organization’s president, Tan, “for his outstanding contributions to Filipino music as a composer, with timeless hits that have deeply touched the hearts of listeners across generations” while Surban was lauded “for his remarkable work as a singer-songwriter, celebrated for his humorous and heartfelt songs that have become staples in Visayan music.”

Max Surban is also recognized for his remarkable work as a singer-songwriter.– Photo from FILSCAP’s Facebook page

De Leon and Vic, on the other hand, were recognized for “their contributions to Filipino music — Vic as a songwriter and performer with well-loved OPM classics, and Joey as a lyricist known for his witty and memorable songs.” Lawyer Maria Victoria Benedicto received both awards on their behalf during the event.

Tito’s daughter, Ciara, accepted the award on behalf of her father who was cited for his “indelible imprint on songwriting and the performing arts has become the foundation to some of the best Filipino music through the years.”

FILSCAP president Nonoy Tan earns a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organization.

“Music has been a constant source of joy and purpose in my life. To be honored for something I love deeply is truly meaningful,” said Tito in a statement.

FILSCAP also paid homage to their Posthumous Awardees, Darius Dasig (Bodjie Dasig), Francis Michael Magalona (Francis M.), Joseph Smith (Pepe Smith), Martin Cacnio (Mar Lopez), and Socorro Avelino (Coritha).

Rock icon Rico Blanco, rapper Gloc-9, musical group 92AD along with Butch Miraflor and his band, and singer Bayang Barrios were among the performers at the FILSCAP’s event.