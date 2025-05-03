Rufa Mae Quinto celebrates dismissal of SEC violation charges

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto is celebrating the dismissal of several Securities Regulation Code violations she was charged with late last year.

Last December, Quinto received a warrant of arrest with 14 counts of violations of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code.

Quinto flew back to the Philippines last January 8 and surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation. She was released later that day after posting bail.

Each charge equates to P126,000 in bail, bringing it to a round total of P1,764,000. The charges were in relation to the issue of Dermacare, the same company that is linked to the detention of former actress Neri Naig-Miranda.

Maraming Salamat Sa naniwala saakin and yes , tapos na ang Kaso! I’m free and alive ! I love you all! Move on na tayo ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/tbwpuciepB — Rufa Mae Quinto (@imrufamaequinto) May 2, 2025

Naig-Miranda was arrested in late November but was ordered released a few weeks later by the Pasay City Regional Trial Court. The court eventually dismissed all charges against Naig-Miranda after finding no probable cause against her.

Quinto appeared to have somewhat similar circumstances as she posted on X, formerly Twitter, last May 2, a video of herself set to Celine Dion's "I'm Alive."

"Maraming salamat sa naniwala sa akin and yes, tapos na ang kaso! I'm free and alive ! I love you all! Move on na tayo," Quinto said.

She later began reposting posts of followers celebrating the dismissal of charges against her. At one point, she quipped, "Best things in life are free."

On Instagram, Quinto posted two selfies with a caption that said, "FFF hooray! Na Quash na case ! I’+'m free as a kite! Malayang-malaya! To GOD be the GO GO GLORY! GO GROW GLOW!"

A report by ABS-CBN said that according to Quinto's legal team, the charges against her were dismissed "due to a technicality," a decision made last April 24.

Specifically, complainants failed to file the case with the Securities and Exchange Commission before bringing it to the prosecutor’s office.

