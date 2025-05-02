Viva confirms Ricky Davao dead, 63

Aside from an interesting retro look at the baby boomers and flower power era of the ‘60s and ‘70s, ‘Silver Lining Redux’ evolves with the backdrop of concerns of the millennials and Gen Z. Catch the superb Filipino musical at the Carlos P Romulo Auditorium in RCBC Plaza from Nov. 15 to 17. It stars Ricky Davao, who’s also the line producer.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Ricky Davao passed away at the age of 63.

Viva Entertainment confirmed Ricky's passing in social media.

"Pahinga kana, Sir Ricky," Viva wrote.

"Ang aktor ay namayapa sa edad na 63," it added.

Last year, reports said the actor was suffering from a terminal illness.

Ricky starred in over a hundred movies, including "Oki Doki Doc: The Movie," "Ang Lalaki sa Buhay ni Selya," "Bayaning 3rd World," and "Hibla," to name a few.

He also won several Best Actor trophies for the 1998 movie "Saranggola" in Gawad Urian, Cinemanila Internatilnal Film Festival, and Star Awards for Movies.

