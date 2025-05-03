^

'Forever missed': Jackie Lou Blanco honors ex Ricky Davao, mom Pilita Corrales

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 10:17am
'Forever missed': Jackie Lou Blanco honors ex Ricky Davao, mom Pilita Corrales
Pilita Corrales and Ricky Davao
Ara Davao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jackie Lou Blanco paid tribute to her ex-husband Ricky Davao, who died yesterday, May 2, at the age of 63. 

One of Jackie and Ricky's children, Ara, also an actress, confirmed on social media that Ricky died after facing "complications related to cancer."

Jackie reposted a story by Ara — a picture of Ricky with Jackie's mother Pilita Corrales, who died last month, with text reading "our angels." 

"I know you are singing in heaven. You will be forever missed. I love you," Jackie wrote. 

Prior to that, Jackie reposted a video by media producer Noel Ferrer of Ricky singing "Araw-Gabi" as National Artist Ryan Cayabyab played on keys during the Pinoy Playlist Music Festival back in October 2019.

Earlier today, Jackie reposted a story by another child of hers with Ricky, Rikki Mae, asking those who had seen the late actor in the hospital to not share photos of their visit out of respect for Ricky's privacy.

Related: Ara Davao reveals Ricky Davao's cause of death

Jackie and Ricky are also parents to son Kenneth. Jackie confirmed in 2023 that she and Ricky separated. They wed in 1989.

Ricky starred in movies, such as "On the Job: The Missing 8," "Big Night!," "Rosario," "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan," "Metamorphosis," "Smaller and Smaller Circles," and "Barcelona: A Love Untold."

He frequently appeared in Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival entries like "Mariquina," ""Tukso," Last Supper No. 3," "S6parados," "Parole," "Ani," "Sa Gabing Nanahimik ang mga Kuliglig," and "F#*@bois," for which he won Best Supporting Actor.

The actor started his television career in several "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episodes before starring in series, such as "Pangako Sa 'Yo," "Dyesebel," "Darna," "Cattleya Killer," and most recently, "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre," which is slated to air in June. 

Ricky also directed a number of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and "Magpakailanman" episodes, as well other shows he starred in. His career also involved a number of stage productions, both plays and musicals.

RELATED: Viva confirms Ricky Davao dead, 63

