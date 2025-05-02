^

Entertainment

Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony Awards nominations

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 1:50pm
Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony Awards nominations
Nicole Scherzinger at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Getty Images via AFP / JC Olivera

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor-singers Nicole Scherzinger and Darren Criss both scored their first Tony nods after the 2025 edition announced its list of nominees.

Scherzinger is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's revival of "Sunset Boulevard," her Broadway debut.

The former leader of the Pussycat Dolls previously won an Olivier Award for the same role when the production was revived in West End.

She will face competition from "Gypsy" star Audra McDonald who is now the most-nominated performer in Tony Awards history with 11, looking for her seventh win.

"Sunset Boulevard" received six other nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical for Lloyd, and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Tom Francis.

The musical is based on Billy Wilder's 1950 film of the same name about a struggling screenwriter and a former silent-film actress who yearns for a return to stardom.

Francis will be up against Criss who was nominated for his role in "Maybe Happy Ending," which tied with fellow new musicals "Buena Vista Social Club" and "Death Becomes Her" for the most nominations this year with 10 each.

"Maybe Happy Ending" is an original South Korean one-act musical about two life-like helper-bots that develop a connection, challenging what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love.

Related: Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger, 'Sunset Boulevard' win big at 2024 Olivier Awards

Co-creator Will Aronson received nominations for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater, and Best Orchestrations (the former two with fellow co-creator Hue Park).

Tony-winning Filipino-American costume and set designer Clint Ramos scored his seventh nomination, designing the costumes of "Maybe Happy Ending."

Another Filipino-American actor receiving his first Tony nomination is Filipino-American actor Conrad Nicamora, getting a Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play nod for his role in "Oh, Mary!" — a spoof about the lives of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln.

The 2025 Tony Awards will take place on June 8 (the 9th in the Philippines) in New York's Radio City Music Hall, hosted by "Wicked" star and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

RELATED: Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham team up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

BROADWAY

CLINT RAMOS

DARREN CRISS

NICOLE SCHERZINGER

NORMA DESMOND

SUNSET BOULEVARD

TONY

TONY AWARD

TONY AWARDS

TONYS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After Binibini, Gabrielle Basiano now reigns as president of non-profit organization

After Binibini, Gabrielle Basiano now reigns as president of non-profit organization

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
Former beauty queen Gabrielle Basiano continues to dazzle on and off the stage after her reign as Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Winwyn Marquez's 'Aswang' costume inspired by mom Alma Moreno's movie
play

WATCH: Winwyn Marquez's 'Aswang' costume inspired by mom Alma Moreno's movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Beauty queen-actress Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez donned a national costume inspired by a movie her mother, Alma...
Entertainment
fbtw
Epy Quizon looks back on memories with late dad Dolphy at Dolphy Theater

Epy Quizon looks back on memories with late dad Dolphy at Dolphy Theater

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Jeffrey “Epy” Quizon recalled his fondest memory at the Dolphy Theater with his late father, “King of Comedy,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Netflix's alien invasion series 'The Eternaut' echoes fight against tyranny

Netflix's alien invasion series 'The Eternaut' echoes fight against tyranny

By NicolÃ¡s Biederman | 1 day ago
Based on a 1950s comic with iconic status in the South American country, the sci-fi series tells the story of a mysterious,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Director Nijel De Mesa promotes Filipino stories through NDM Studios

Director Nijel De Mesa promotes Filipino stories through NDM Studios

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
With his passion for directing and writing, it seems natural for Nijel De Mesa to lead an independent multimedia studio, like...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heart Evangelista 'twinning' with Fil-Am Bretman Rock for Allure Philippines' maiden issue

Heart Evangelista 'twinning' with Fil-Am Bretman Rock for Allure Philippines' maiden issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Actress Heart Evangelista wore twinning braids and form-fitting top with Filipino-American content creator Bretman Rock for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rabiya Mateo gives update after wakeboarding accident
Exclusive

Rabiya Mateo gives update after wakeboarding accident

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo shared how she is after a recent wakeboarding accident.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rio goes Gaga for singer ahead of free concert

Rio goes Gaga for singer ahead of free concert

By Louis Genot | 3 hours ago
Brazilians have been waiting more than a decade for Lady Gaga to perform in the country, and excitement is at fever pitc...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sean 'Diddy' Combs: the rap mogul facing life in prison

Sean 'Diddy' Combs: the rap mogul facing life in prison

By Maggy Donaldson | 3 hours ago
Once hip-hop's flashy impresario, Sean "Diddy" Combs now sports unruly, gray hair and only appears publicly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with