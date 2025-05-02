Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony Awards nominations

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor-singers Nicole Scherzinger and Darren Criss both scored their first Tony nods after the 2025 edition announced its list of nominees.

Scherzinger is nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's revival of "Sunset Boulevard," her Broadway debut.

The former leader of the Pussycat Dolls previously won an Olivier Award for the same role when the production was revived in West End.

She will face competition from "Gypsy" star Audra McDonald who is now the most-nominated performer in Tony Awards history with 11, looking for her seventh win.

"Sunset Boulevard" received six other nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical for Lloyd, and Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Tom Francis.

The musical is based on Billy Wilder's 1950 film of the same name about a struggling screenwriter and a former silent-film actress who yearns for a return to stardom.

Francis will be up against Criss who was nominated for his role in "Maybe Happy Ending," which tied with fellow new musicals "Buena Vista Social Club" and "Death Becomes Her" for the most nominations this year with 10 each.

"Maybe Happy Ending" is an original South Korean one-act musical about two life-like helper-bots that develop a connection, challenging what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love.

Co-creator Will Aronson received nominations for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater, and Best Orchestrations (the former two with fellow co-creator Hue Park).

Tony-winning Filipino-American costume and set designer Clint Ramos scored his seventh nomination, designing the costumes of "Maybe Happy Ending."

Another Filipino-American actor receiving his first Tony nomination is Filipino-American actor Conrad Nicamora, getting a Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play nod for his role in "Oh, Mary!" — a spoof about the lives of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln.

The 2025 Tony Awards will take place on June 8 (the 9th in the Philippines) in New York's Radio City Music Hall, hosted by "Wicked" star and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

