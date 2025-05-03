From Udine to â€˜Incognitoâ€™: Maris Racalâ€™s star power knows no borders

From Udine to ‘Incognito’: Maris Racal’s star power knows no borders

From Italy to the mountains of Baguio! There is no stopping Maris Racal! Whatever the challenges that pass in her life, she manages to roll with the punches and turn her storms into sunshine. That is actually what I admire most about the actress.

I have had the chance to witness Maris in several projects now but more closely so when she did the 2022 series “Suntok Sa Buwan” with Aga Muhlach and Elijah Canlas. From then on, I knew she was an actress built for a global stage.

She approaches her characters differently, never afraid to experiment with her expressions, looks and delivery. Through her highs and even lows in the industry, it was apparent that she would surpass her trials and turn them into genuine learning curves and eventual triumphs.

Just like what is happening to her right now. Right after the hit Netflix movie “Sosyal Climbers” with the very on-screen partner she had gone through public challenges with, which is Anthony Jennings, instead of getting buried in the social noise, here she is owning the spotlight and proving to the public that talent and willingness for growth will beat any roadblock in the business. As it should be!

Maris is joined by ‘Sunshine’ director Antoinette Jadaone at the Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy.

Recently, Maris showed Filipina finesse to a whole new level on the red carpet of the Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy! Not only did she represent the Philippines with her gripping performance in the critically acclaimed film “Sunshine,” where she plays the titular role, but she also had the whole Italian crowd wrapped around her finger with a surprise Italian speech that had the audience shouting “Brava!”

Yup, you read that right. Your Dalagang Pilipina is now your Signorina Internazionale! She delivered her speech in pure Italian. Yes, Queen studied up and delivered a heartfelt thank-you that sounded straight out of a Roman romance. She didn’t just act internationally — she owned it. A standing ovation followed, with the Italian press calling her “una stella vera” — a true star. We asked Maris about this and to our surprise, she just thought about it when she landed in Italy and on her way to the hotel, “Actually on the way to the event, I wanted to give them honor by speaking their language. I already know a few Italian words dahil sa character ko as Gab for ‘Incognito,’ so I learned a few lines and sentences.”

It was all worth it since the Italian press saw Maris’ performance as raw, riveting and real. The kind that doesn’t beg for tears but earns them anyway. At the Udine Far East Film Festival, critics were floored. The applause was long, loud and laced with love for a star who’s clearly outgrowing the local scene.

Maris said, “It was such a beautiful experience for me kasi I met so many colorful people who keep cinema alive and ang ganda lang na makasagap ng ibat-ibang kultura all in one event.” We do know after all Maris’ passion in filmmaking and storytelling. She is not one to shy away from taboo topics or conversations that are difficult to tackle, especially in the Philippines, where most of the idols are trying to portray spotless characters.

Like with “Sunshine,” directed by Antoinette Jadaone, the film is not your typical coming-of-age film. It’s a bold, emotional rollercoaster about a teenage gymnast who finds herself pregnant right before tryouts. Her search for illegal abortion pills leads to a surreal encounter with a girl who mirrors her — literally.

For Maris, the message was pressing for the public to consume. She said, “Ang ‘Sunshine’ talaga ginawa siya para sa mga kababaihan at kabataan. Ang gusto ko i-parating through the film na dapat ipaglaban ang women’s reproductive rights and give teenagers a chance. We also want to give light sa repercussions of your actions.”

The film was already shown on different continents like America and Europe. Maris hopes to bring “Sunshine” to the Philippines soon.

For now, you can catch Maris kicking some ass in “Incognito” weeknights on TV5.