â€˜Isang Komedya sa Langitâ€™ fuses comedy, faith and love for country

‘Isang Komedya sa Langit’ fuses comedy, faith and love for country

MANILA, Philippines — The historical fiction film, “Isang Komedya sa Langit,” written and produced by Rossana Hwang of Kapitana Entertainment Media, is a period flick staged in the Spanish colonial period in the year 1872.

“I want my story to be told to everyone,” said Rossana, whose Kapitana tag came from her being a barangay captain in Makati. “I’m very, very grateful to director Roi (Paolo Calilong), as well as the lead cast — Carmi Martin and Jaime Fabregas.”

When Carmi was invited for the role of modern-day character Naty, originally offered to Nova Villa who was not available, Carmi demanded a look-test.

“I changed my whole wardrobe look for the lola character,” Rossana said. “Carmi made me change my mind. I made her a funky lola.”

“She was very cooperative with everything. She studies her lines. She made me very happy. I know she’s used to working with big productions, but she gave our humble production a chance. I thank her for lending her presence to this movie.”

Carmi, for her part, keeps the faith that “Isang Komedya sa Langit” will make money and bring back the public to watch movies again in the theaters.

From left: Director Roi Paolo Calilong, Carmi and writer-producer Rossana Hwang. Roi makes his directorial debut in the comedy satire, written and produced by Rossana.

“Happy naman ako with this project, my first time to play a lola,” said the 61-year-old actress. “Even if limited lang ang shooting days namin, I made it a point to really coordinate with our producer.”

“I want to make sure that I’m happy with my look in this film. I also want to make sure that we will no longer make the necessary adjustments when we get to the set. I want to make sure, as an actor who has been in the industry for a long time, I came prepared and happy with my look.”

“I hope I get to inspire lolas to be funky and sexy. I got to really enjoy portraying my role as lola Naty. The lolas now still have significance in their lives, community and society.”

Carmi was happy that all the cast members delivered for their roles in “Isang Komedya sa Langit,” slated to be shown on May 28. “All of the actors are very professional,” Carmi beamed. “Masaya naman kaming lahat in the shoot.”

She accepted the project because her role incorporates the importance of respecting one’s parents.

“I hope maibalik pa rin ‘yun because I noticed among the young people, it’s ‘me, myself and I’,” maintained Carmi. “Nawawala na ang mga values. The importance of this film is to remind young people to respect their parents and other people.”

Carmi added, “Communication through social media is what’s happening these days. How many likes that they can make. That’s where they look for their worth. Nawawala ang ang pakikipag-kapwa tao. Sana ‘yun ang maibalik.”

Director Roi Paolo Calilong hopes that “Isang Komedya sa Langit,” a comedy satire, will become an inspiration to Filipinos to bring back the essence values of being Filipino.

Jaime Fabregas is Father Emmanuel Garcia, Edgar Allan Guzman is Father Juan Borromeo, Gene Padilla is Father Javier Salas and John Medina is Father Paolo Psscual. Akihiro Blanco is Brother Marco.

“When I entered the film, buo na siya,” said direk Roi. “The cast was already there. May design na. May vision na si Kapitana. I just helped to mount it. To capture everything in the story.”

“I read the final draft of the script. This is my first film, although I’ve been working as assistant director in sitcoms, films with the late Bert de Leon and Phillip Lazaro, as well as director Chris Martinez.

“Kapitana was persistent in making me direct her next project. So, I accepted the film. I got the project from Kapitana and the production helped her see the film become a reality.”

“Isang Komedya sa Langit” was filmed in July last year. “Nothing was difficult to combine comedy, faith and love for country,” said direk Roi. “We are like that as Filipinos, even if we have different religions or provinces, we are always a happy bunch. Always grateful.”

Yet, nothing was also easy even the script was laid down before him. “This a period film,” said direk Roi. “’Yung mga Goyo, the films of Jerrold Tarog na ang hirap pantayan. They were already major productions.

“This is just a small production. The earlier production people that Kapitana talked to, wanted elaborate productions that will even include action, blood and gore. But when Kapitana told me that our production will not be able to do that, I had to go to my theater background.

“How will we mount this one without making it look hilaw, but with the objective, intention and intensity of the people. That became a challenge for me even without the actual fight scenes with gore.

“The film had theatrical staging, but mounting was simplified. That was the challenge for me.”

“Isang Komedya sa Langit” is inspired by Rossana’s book, “The Lost Saints,” that promises a light-hearted yet thought-provoking journey through time, faith and the Filipino spirit.

Rossana was earlier advised to do a period story of GomBurZa, but she decided against it, fearing that the project might be bashed.

Yet, Rossana still wants to make a historical fiction that will prompt a person to research about the characters after watching the film. “Did this really happen in history?” asked Rosanna.

“When I first showed direk Roi the draft of the script, he corrected a lot of things. He added a lot of scenes that were not in the original script.

“The story is a dream. It’s a passion piece. The three priests thought they were in heaven. Nothing is garote-like or similar to ‘Hunger Games: The Hanging Tree.’ We collaborated in ‘Isang Komedya sa Langit.’ The film turned out really good

The laugh-out-loud time travelling adventure reminds audiences of the power of hope, faith and making the most out of every second, be it in 1872 or 2024, when the story was conceptualized.