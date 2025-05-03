^

Entertainment

'ASAP' to honor Nora Aunor, Pilita Corrales, Hajji Alejandro, Pope Francis

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 1:44pm
'ASAP' to honor Nora Aunor, Pilita Corrales, Hajji Alejandro, Pope Francis
Clockwise: Pope Francis, Nora Aunor, Pilita Corrales, and Hajji Alejandro
AFP / Filippo Monteforte, Janine Gutierrez via Instagram, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — The May 4 episode of the Sunday musical variety show "ASAP" will be in remembrance of a few late Filipino icons and Pope Francis.

Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Regine Velasquez, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto, Darren Espanto, Belle Mariano, Loisa Andalio, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, and Maymay Entrata will open the show with a tribute to Superstar Nora Aunor.

Nora, fondly called Ate Guy by fans and peers, passed away last April 16 at the age of 71. She was buried in the Libingan ng mga Bayani as a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Artas, conferred to her in 2022.

Her grandchildren Max, Jessica, and Janine Gutierrez, along with director Adolf Alix Jr., will share Nora's origin story and fond memories through testimonials.

More tribute performances will fellow with Jed Madela joining Angeline and the ASAP Chorale, Jona joining Gary, and duets by Zsa Zsa and Erik, Regine and Ogie, and Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

Next to be honored is Asia's Queen of Songs Pilita Corrales, who passed away on April 12, aged 87.

Martin, Regine, and Pilita's daughter, Jackie Lou Blanco, will perform covers of the late singer's hits, while Janine, who is related to Pilita on her father's side, will share stories about her grandmother.

AC will then perform a dance number featuring Pilita's songs with Gela Atayde, Jeremy Glinoga, Jameson Blake, Fyang Smith, Jas Scales, and Kolette Madelo.

Singer-songwriter Hajji Alejandro will also be honored with performances by Martin, Ogie, Darren, Kyle, Nonoy Zuniga, Marco Sison, and Hajji's nephew, Nino Alejandro.

Wrapping up the tributes is a celebration of the legacy of Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church who died on April 21 and is fondly remembered by Filipinos for his 2015 visit to the Philippines.

Gary, Martin, Regine, Ogie, Zsa Zsa, Erik, Angeline, Jona, Jed, Darren will be joined by Carmelle Collado, Lyka Estrella, Khimo, and JM Yosures in performing "Tell The World of His Love" and "We Are All God's Children."

ASAP

HAJJI ALEJANDRO

NORA AUNOR

PILITA CORRALES

POPE FRANCIS
