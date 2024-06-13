‘I enjoy it so much here, I love this place!’— Spider-Man on The Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Popular Marvel character Spider-Man recently had an exclusive interview with Philstar.com and shared some thoughts about the Philippines and his participation in the Feld Entertainment production, “Marvel Universe Live!”

According to “Spidey,” it took him a lot of time to prepare for the show.

“It takes a lot of time, but I think, I re-assess my enemies, like Goblin, Venom and all that, right? And I usually talk with my good friend, Tony Stark. He helps me and we usually end up staying the day together. It's all about teamwork. Avengers assemble!” he said.

When asked how it feels to be in his costume, he said: “It feels great! The super suit really takes away all your fears, right? You know, great power, great responsibility, yeah!”

Rebecca Williams, the show’s Head of Wardrobe, told Philstar.com in a separate exclusive interview that Spider-Man’s costume is probably is the easiest to wear in the roughly 250 costumes being worn by the characters in the show.

According to her, Marvel Studios gives the final approval on all costumes and they are very particular about the costumes, so much so that Rebecca keeps a file of all characters, including their ages, heights, weights, waist sizes.

“I know, it’s wild! It really is wild!” she noted.

“There are a lot of complicated costumes, but I think Iron Man is the most complicated because he takes the longest to get in and once he’s in, he doesn’t come out. He’s in that costume almost the whole show – whether backstage or onstage… It’s very complicated because it has pieces and electronics that go into it,” she explained, adding that Rocket Raccoon’s costume is also complex.

“Spider-Man is easy! It’s a leotard!” Rebecca teased.

When asked about his impression of the Philippines, Spider-Man said: “I enjoy it so much here, I love this place! It’s beautiful!”

He invited his fans to watch him in “Marvel Universe Live!,” which runs in SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City until June 16. Tickets are available from P300 at www.smtickets.com or at any authorized SM Tickets outlet nationwide.

“I hope you guys enjoy a great time here! ‘Marvel Universe Live!’ is going to be here for the weekend and the next,” Spider-Man said. “Marvel and the Avengers, you’re gonna see us save the day!” — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya