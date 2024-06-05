LIST: Concerts, events this June 2024

MANILA, Philippines — May was such a busy month that Filipinos may not have even realized 2024 is just about halfway through.

Still, June promises a lot of exciting events and concerts that are sure to battle the sweltering heat.

The first day of the month alone is packed — at least three Korean artists have something cooked up!

With so many happenings around the nation, there is no telling how well we're going to keep it together.

Here are several of the concerts, events and productions happening in June:

'IU: H.E.R.' (June 1)

Korean singer-actress IU brought her "H.E.R." world tour to the Philippine Arena — making her the first Korean soloist to perform in the venue — marking her return to the country in nearly five years.

TWICE: Snacktacular Fan Meet (June 1)

K-pop girl group Twice returned to the Philippines for a fan meet in Mall of Asia Arena, care of food company Oishi.

Darren Espanto: D10 (June 1)

Asia's Pop Heartthrob celebrated a decade in the music industry with a concert in Araneta Coliseum.

Jason Wade (June 1)

The lead vocalist of rock band Lifehouse performed the group's best hits at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

'Bang Ye-dam: Be Your D' (June 1)

Korean singer Bang Ye-dam is holding his first fan meet in Manila in Samsung Hall, SM Aura, Taguig City.

Taste Cebu: Food and Wine Festival (June 1 and 2)

NUSTAR Resort and Casino hosted a gastronomic festival mirroring Cebu's diverse culture, landscape and dishes.

'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical' (June 1 and 2, 6 to 9, 13 to 16)

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy," a musical based on the songs by popular Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar, ends its run in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

'One More Chance the Musical' (June 1 to 30, except Mondays and Tuesdays)

The Philippine Educational Theater Association's musical adaptation of the 2007 film "One More Chance" using the songs of local band Ben&Ben also finishes its primary run in PETA Theater this month.

'Kitchie Nadal: Same Ground' (June 2)

Kitchie Nadal's 20th anniversary show was a homecoming concert in New Frontier Theater, featuring some special guests and closest musical peers.

'Marvel Universe LIVE!' (June 7 to 9, 12 to 16)

A superhero-filled show in Mall of Asia Arena featuring iconic Marvel teams, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, teaming up to defend the universe.

'Bullet Dumas: Nananatili' (June 8)

Folk singer-songwriter Bullet Dumas is holding his first solo concert in six years in Music Museum in San Juan City.

'1OVE' (June 8)

The Beast House Pole and Aerial Dance Studio's 10th Anniversary Show and Student Showcase in The Theater at Solaire showcases various forms of love through breathtaking performances by both students and expert instructors.

Lola Amour (June 8 and 29)

Arguably the country's hottest band right now, Lola Amour is staging two concerts this month: first in Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa City and then in The Cozy Cove in Baguio.

'B.I: Hype Up' (June 9)

Korean rapper B.I is coming back to Manila for his "Hype Up Asia" tour, and joining him in SM North EDSA Skydome is Korean-Australian soloist Leo.

'Alexander 23: American Boy In Asia' (June 11)

Singer-songwriter Alexander Glantz, better known as Alexander 23, takes on the Podium Hall in Mandaluyong City.

'Pintog: Virgin Labfest 19' (June 12 to 16)

The annual festival of untried, untested, unstaged one-act plays jointly produced by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Tanghalang Pilipino Foundation Inc. and The Writer's Bloc will be staged in Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez or CCP Black Box Theater.

Vaultboy (June 13)

American singer-songwriter Vaultboy will drop by the Ayala Malls Market! Market! Activity Center as part of his ongoing Asia tour.

'Carmina Burana' (June 14 and 15)

National Artist Alice Reyes oversees once more her adaptation of Carl Orff's beloved cantata with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, the Philippine Madrigal Singers, and soprano Lara Maigue. Also featured in the Samsung Performing Arts Theater shows are Reyes' "Dugso," Norman Walker's "Summer's End" and August "Bam" Damian's "After Whom."

TOYCON: Evolution (June 14 to 16)

The annual toy convention marks its 21st year in SMX Convention Center MOA in Pasay City with the best of pop culture and a collector's market focusing on creativity and invention

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' (June 14 to 16, 21 to 23, 28 to 30)

Repertory Philippines' adaptation of the longest-running off-Broadway musical revue begins its runs in Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium or RCBC Theater in Makati City.

Lucas (June 15)

Former NCT and WayV member Lucas will hold his first-ever solo fancon in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Malay Music Fest 2024 (June 15 and 16)

Sponge Cola, Gloc-9, and Parokya headline this annual two-day festival in Cove Manila in Okada celebrating Original Pinoy Music with established and emerging artists.

Solar: Colours (June 16)

Solar, leader of K-pop girl group Mamamoo, will perform in The Theatre at Solaire, having last been in the country with the group last year for its sold-out concert in Araneta Coliseum.

Wacken Metal Battle Philippines (June 16)

For the third consecutive year, Wacken Metal Battle Philippines is launching the search for the country's representative to the biggest metal festival Wacken Open Air.

'David Foster & Friends: Hitman' (June 18)

Award-winning music producer David Foster is coming back to Manila after including the Philippines in his "David Foster & Friends" Asia Tour, and joining him in Araneta Coliseum are his wife Katharine McPhee, Brian McKnight, All-4-One, and local artists JV Decena and Joaquin Garcia.

'Suho: Welcome SuHome' (June 22)

EXO member Suho is coming back to the Philippines as part of his upcoming Asia tour, performing in Araneta Coliseum.

Byeon Woo-seok (June 22)

On the same day in the neighboring New Frontier theater, Korean actor-model Byeon Woo-seok will be gathering with fans at his own fan meet.

'Bawat Bonggang Bagay' (June 22 and 23, 28 to 30)

A Filipino translation of Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe's "Every Brilliant Thing," starring Jon Santos, in Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati City runs for a limited time.

'ABBA Revisited' (June 28)

North America's leading tribute to ABBA recreates the magic of the global phenomenon's music, with their excellent showmanship and on-point costumes and harmonies. Wendy's Project serves as the opening act for the one-night show in The Theater at Solaire.

'Ice Seguerra: Videoke Hits: The Repeat' (June 28)

Asia's Acoustic icon Ice Seguerra rocks the Music Museum in San Juan City in an interactive sing-along concert, moved from its original June 1 date.

'BINI: BINIverse' (June 28 to 30)

After months of massive success, P-pop girl group BINI will stage its first-ever solo concert in New Frontier Theater.

'Kim Soo-hyun: Eyes On You' (June 29)

Korean star Kim Soo-hyun is returning to the Philippines for a fan meet in Araneta Coliseum, over a year since his last visit.

'Gerald Santos: Grateful' (June 29)

The Philippines' Prince of Ballad celebrates his 18th anniversary with a concert in Music Museum in San Juan City.

