Women take center stage in 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy'

Parokya ni Edgar joins the cast and crew of 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar' musical for the curtain call of the show's gala performance

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda previously said the band never viewed their songs as anything outstanding or professional, with many of them coming off as conversations from the point-of-view of men, but still for anyone willing to listen.

In true Parokya fashion, Full House Theater Company's "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" takes the band's tracks to initiate conversations centered on women and the different personal struggles they face.

Playwright Rody Vera and musical arranger Ejay Yatco selected 47 songs by Parokya ni Edgar, all of them rearranged, save for iconic portions, and injected them into what is being billed as an "acid trip" show.

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" carries one of the most expensive budgets for a Filipino production, and that clearly shows to magnificent degrees.

Grand set pieces like the opener, "Halina Sa Parokya," "Bagsakan" and "Magic Spaceship" sees the cast and crew on full display, reaching a climax as the first act ends with the "Magic Time Medley."

The second act is no slouch either, with numbers like "Don't Touch My Birdie" and "Inuman Na" still maintaining high levels of production while balancing the raw emotions of its four leading characters.

Rising to the occasion are Kyle Napuli as Aiza and Tex de Leon as Norma, both giving performances with matching levels of expertise that really sell how fragile they see themselves.

The young Napuli has such an expressive face that cannot be buried by makeup, while the veteran de Leon commits to her blunt one-liners with excellent comedic timing.

It may come as no surprise that Pepe Herrera really makes the stage his own as Mr. Suave, even at times during his titular song when de Leon's Norma manages to make an equally lasting impression.

And while his role may be small compared to Napuli's, de Leon's, Herrera's, Marynoy Madamesila's Jen and Natasha Cabrera's Girlie, Boo Gabunada as Buloy takes a bigger turn in the show's latter half that is just as intense.

In addition, with no offense meant toward an adorable Jules dela Paz, there is another Murlock in the show, which may become a surefire crowd favorite.

Fans of Parokya ni Edgar will surely appreciate what "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" manages to do with both the band's popular songs and deep cuts.

Tracks like "This Guy's In Love With You Pare" and "Don't Touch My Birdie" are given different treatments of equal enjoyment, while love-centric songs "Harana," "Gitara," "Halaga," "Para Sayo" and "Pangarap Lang Kita" maintain their heart-fluttering effect on viewers.

Despite all these, it's how the show uses "Your Song" that encapsulates the four leads' stories and the friends they make along the way that make them realize what truly lies inside them. It provides a journey through a small portal that makes them accept it.

It is also worth commending the costumes by Raven Ong, lights by Melton Roxas Jr. and video projections by Ga Fallarme and Joyce Anne Garcia, which truly bring the show to a full chaotic circle.

After all, that is what the songs of Parokya ni Edgar have been delivering for nearly 30 years now — pure chaotic fun that brings everyone together.

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" is yet another lasting reminder of such an "acid trip" legacy we'll never forget.

