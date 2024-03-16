Welcome to the Parokya-verse: 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy' teases 'acid trip' show

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda gestures in front of the cast and crew of 'Buruguduystunstugudunstuy' during the show's press preview on March 15, 2024 in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City..

MANILA, Philippines — The creatives behind "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" tease the upcoming production will be a tribute to the "acid trip" songs of the iconic Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar.

In a press conference last March 15 outside the Newport Performing Arts Theater — where the musical will be staged beginning April 26 — the cast gave a preview of what to expect in the production.

Lead actresses Felicity Kyle Napuli, Tex de Leon, Marynor Madamesila and Natasha Cabrera led the ensemble in rearrangements for "Halina Sa Parokya," "Magic Spaceship," "Don't Think," and a mash-up of "Harana" and Gitara."

WATCH: The cast of “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: A Parokya ni Edgar Musical” give a preview of their upcoming musical. | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/U2jL1AnjvE — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 15, 2024

Pepe Herrera sang "Mr. Suave," the name of the character he will portray, while acknowledging the presence of Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda.

Show director Dexter Santos said making "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" was a "dream" after the completion of "Ang Huling El Bimbo," Full House Theater Company's previous production, which was inspired by the songs of another iconic Filipino band, the Eraserheads.

Santos also described Parokya ni Edgar's songs being able to transcend time and classes and that they are a part of Filipinos' lives like when hanging out with friends or when professing love. Musical arranger Ejay Yatco described them as "soundtrack ng buhay ko."

"[The musical is] is within the identity of the band — it's makulit, it's cool, and it's naughty," Santos said.

WATCH: Pepe Herrera leads the “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical” cast in an arrangement of “Mr. Suave,” even acknowledging the band’s fromtman Chito Miranda in the crowd. | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/0eHp3X4dHN — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 15, 2024

Yatco shared he and playwright Rody Vera listened to Parokya ni Edgar's entire discography for two months as preparation for the script.

He said the priority was how to tell a story the best way possible, taking into account the songs would be rearranged, but still pay tribute to their legacy, "It's a mix of storytelling and knowing the history of the band."

A total of 47 Parokya ni Edgar songs will be used in "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy." Some will be played in full while others have just select verses, but all of them will be rearranged, except for iconic portions.

Santos teased the musical exists in a "Parokya-verse" that transcends time and places, quoting Vera that "it's an 'acid trip' in true Parokya fashion." He said the creative team did its best to pay tribute to the culture of the songs and to the band's fans.

WATCH: The “Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical” cast perform a rearranged mash-up of “Harana” and “Gitara.” | via @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/XYfyAjSetp — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) March 15, 2024

In terms of the story, Vera found it interesting to have women at the forefront of songs that are mostly centered on or by men, pointing out that Parokya ni Edgar's songs transcend "not just across classes but across gender" too.

"It's absolutely time to have this conversation," cheered Napuli, noting March as Women's Month.

Miranda chipped in to explain that all of the band's songs are conversations with everyone, just from the point-of-view of guys and for anyone willing to listen.

Starring with Napuli, De Leon, Madamesila, Cabrera and Herrera in "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical" outside the ensemble are Noel Comia, Jasper Jimenez and Nicco Manalo.

