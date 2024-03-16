^

Chito Miranda praises Parokya Ni Edgar musical team

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 16, 2024 | 11:06am
Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda
Chito Miranda via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda was all praises for the cast and crew of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy," the upcoming musical composed of songs by the iconic Filipino rock band.

"Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" is Full House Theater Company's follow-up to "Ang Huling El Bimbo," which was inspired by the songs of another iconic band, the Eraserheads.

Miranda was present at the press conference last March 15 held outside the Newport Performing Arts Theater — where the musical will run beginning April 26 — to witness the production's cast and crew give a preview of what to expect from the show.

After the preview, Miranda expressed his commendation and approval for "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy."

The artist admitted he and his bandmates were initially hesitant for anyone to adapt material about their songs because they did not trust themselves.

Despite his reluctance, Miranda became a fan of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" and built his trust in Full House Theater Company. His excitement for the production grew.

"Nahiya na nga ako kasi presscon pa lang, naiiyak na ako," Miranda said, which ellicited laughter from the crowd and the "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" team. "Minsan 'di ko naisip na ganyan pala kaganda 'yung songs namin when treated professionally."

Miranda continued by saying the band never viewed their songs as anything outstanding or professional, but the musical's treatment gave him goosebumps.

He also extended credit for Parokya ni Edgar's songs not just to himself but also to his bandmates, Gab Chee Kee, Darius Semaña, Buwi Meneses, Dindin Moreno and Vinci Montaner.

The Parokya frontman said he found it normal for the band to be continuously compared to the Eraserheads, as it was the latter that inspired the creation of their band. 

"I'm sure this is also parang an offspring of 'Ang Huling El Bimbo,' pero just like Parokya music... it's like EHeads music on acid — an extreme version," Miranda described "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy."

The musician assured there was nothing to worry about the musical's new arrangements for Parokya ni Edgar's songs because he and his bandmates were so easily pleased and would be proud of the production.

Leading the cast of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya Ni Edgar Musical" are Felicity Kyle Napuli, Tex de Leon, Marynor Madamesila and Natasha Cabrera with Noel Comia, Pepe Herrera, Jasper Jimenez and Nicco Manalo in supporting roles.

