'Peace of mind for both sides': Pokwang addresses ex Lee O'Brian's deportation

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne-host Pokwang described the deportation of her ex-partner Lee O'Brian as "a big relief" and will serve as peace for the both of them.

The Bureau of Immigration confirmed that O’Brian was officially deported earlier this week on board a flight to San Francisco after the bureau confirmed he had no pending local case.

The bureau also said O'Brian is blacklisted, as indicated in an eight-page resolution from December, ensuring he will no longer be allowed to return to the Philippines.

Last year, Pokwang filed a deportation case against O'Brian, claiming he was working in the Philippines without proper permits, as well as complaints for financial abuse, intimidation and abandonment of their daughter Malia.

Pokwang — whose legal name is Marietta Subong — first addressed news of O'Brian's deportation outside the set of variety show "TiktoClock," pointing out the Philippines has laws to be followed and the Bureau of Immigration was simply following its mandate.

Even though O'Brian can longer set foot in the Philippines, Pokwang said he still has to help provide child support for Malia, who turned six years old last January.

"Bilang magulang kailangan natin suportahan... may responsibilidad tayo sa mga anak natin, lalo na sa ganyang edad," Pokwang continued. "Bilang ama, responsibilidad din niya 'yun... karapatan ng bata 'yun."

The comedienne said she wouldn't prevent O'Brian from getting in touch again with Malia, especially if her former partner makes an effort, and it's her responsibility to explain the situation to their daughter.

RELATED: Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported — Bureau of Immigration

She elaborated further on O'Brian's deportation during the April 11 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" before that show's guest Rica Peralejo sat down with Boy.

"Para sa ikakabuti naming dalawa, para makapaghanapbuhay siya nang maayos, para makapag-provide kami nang maayos para sa anak namin," said Pokwang, adding O'Brian wouldn't find a stable job here in the Philippines.

Pokwang reiterated she wouldn't get in between O'Brian and Malia getting together as long as "ayusin niya buhay niya."

"Kung gusto pumunta ni Malia doon [sa United States] then go, fine, ihahatid ko pa... basta ibabalik sa'kin," Pokwang quipped.

She finished saying the deportation was for "peace of mind for both sides" and for him to get a proper job in the United States.

"Sayang kasi may pinag-aralan naman 'yung tao. Gamitin niya 'yung natapos niya, magtrabaho at mag-ipon siya hindi lang para kay Malia pero para sa sarili din niya kasi 49 na siya, ayusin niya buhay niya," Pokwang ended.

O'Brian was with Pokwang for six years before they split in 2021, three years after the birth of Malia.

RELATED: Pokwang on failed relationship with ex Lee O'Brian: 'Be better, not bitter'