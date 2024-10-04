^

Jessy Mendiola: Luis Manzano's Batangas vice-governor bid 'not part of plan'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 4, 2024 | 3:50pm
Jessy Mendiola: Luis Manzano's Batangas vice-governor bid 'not part of plan'
Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano after the latter filed his COC for Batangas vice-governor
Jessy Mendiola via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jessy Mendiola expressed her full support for her husband Luis Manzano's intention to run for vice-governor in Batangas despite it not initially being on the cards.

Luis filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) at the Commission on Elections' office at the Batangas Provincial Capitol along with his mother and fellow actor Vilma Santos-Recto, who is seeking a comeback as Batangas governor.

Vilma was Batangas governor from 2007 to 2016, then Representative of the province's 6th district until 2022, where she served as the Deputy Speaker during her second term in Congress.

This will be Luis' first foray into politics. Apart from his mother, his father, host-actor Edu Manzano, previously served as Makati vice-mayor.

Luis' half-brother Ryan, Vilma's son with politician Ralph Recto, also filed his COC to be the Representative of Batangas' 6th district.

Following the family's COC filing, Jessy posted photos of Luis on her social media accounts, starting off the caption with "This wasn’t part of our plan but God had other plans for us."

Jessy praised Luis as one of the most diligent, caring and generous people she knows who has always put other's needs first.

"Mahilig kang tumulong at makinig sa iba kahit pa walang kapalit na ano pa man, hindi mo gusto na binabanggit yung pangalan mo o pinapaalam pa sa taong tinutulungan mo," Jessy continued. "Minsan tumatanggap ka ng trabaho kahit na pagod na pagod ka na dahil may pinangakuan kang tutulungan."

Related: Vilma Santos, Luis Manzano team up for Batangas governor race

The actress reiterated participating in the elections wasn't part of the couple's plans but assured Luis she would support him, even calling it a good, massive change in their lives.

"I am extremely proud of you for choosing this path, the path to help make a change and extend help to others. You are made for this," Jessy ended.

Vilma recently defended Luis and Ryan for entering politics, pointing out other families were doing the same and hers is offering genuine service.

The "Star for All Seasons" also pointed out that Luis and Ryan would represent Ralph in public when he was pre-occupied with duties as Finance Secretary.

"Ngayon nararamdaman nila 'yung mga totoong buhay na ng mga tao, at nararamdaman ko, may puso na sila doon. At saka lumaki na sila sa amin," Vilma added. "Dito na rin sila lumaki, sa public service na nakita nila sa amin, at naranasan nila iyon nang magsilbi sila at magbigay ng mga financial distribution."

RELATED: Vilma Santos defends sons Luis Manzano, Ryan Rector for entering politics

