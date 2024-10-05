'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey, partner DDG break up

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Halle Bailey and rapper DDG have called it quits, less than a year since welcoming their first child.

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., posted a statement in an Instagram story confirming he and Halle decided to go their separate ways.

"The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared," DDG said, assuring the public their love "remains deep and true" and they are still best friends who adore each other.

The statement also said both artists will co-parent their infant son Halo, born last December, and they will "cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

Breakup rumors first emerged last April when the two allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and even removed some of their photos together, though they attended Usher's concert last week.

The former couple were initially linked in January 2022 and went public about their relationship later that year.

Halle is best known for being a part of the duo Chloe x Halle with her older sister. She starred in the series "Grown-ish," the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," and the musical film adaptation of "The Color Purple."

