'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 12:27pm
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee Oâ€™Brian
Pokwang and Lee O’Brian
Pokwang via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after six years together.

Pokwang posted on her Instagram account a short video of her emerging from a pool, set to the "Mission Impossible" theme, and in the comments section, one user called the actress "talakera" which is why O'Brian left her.

The comedienne clapped back at the user, "T**ga nagising lang ako sa katotohanan na anim na taon ko na pala siya palamunin at limang taon walang child support! Wag ka na baka madamay ka sa demandahan namin."

She continued further by saying O'Brian did not leave her, and dared the user to ask instead why she sent him away.

"Super tanggol ka, type mo ba siya? Di ka papatulan niyan kung waley ka pakinabang!!!" Pokwang said in her final retort. "Or kaibigan mo 'yung babaeng involve? Pakisabi congrats, nagtagumpay siya na wasakin ang puso ng anak namin na ngarap na mabuo kaming muli!"

Pokwang and O'Brian first met in 2014 while working on the film "Edsa Woolworth." They welcomed their child Malia Francine in January 2018. But in November 2021, they officially called it quits.

Last July, Pokwang initially admitted that the cause of their breakup wasn't over money or a third party, "Siguro napagod lang kami... Kasi ako ‘yung taong lahat tinitiis ko, hangga't kaya ko, ako lang," and even defended O'Brian as a good person.

Pokwang is currently a host on the variety show "TiktoClock" and will next be seen in the first-ever Filipino Prime Video original film "Ten Little Mistresses."

