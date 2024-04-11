Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported — Bureau of Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed it successfully deported American national Lee O’Brian, ex-partner of comedienne Pokwang.

The actress-host, whose legal name is Marietta Subong, previously filed a deportation case against O'Brian, claiming he was working in the Philippines without proper permits.

Pokwang also filed complaints against O'Brian for financial abuse, intimidation and abandonment of their daughter Malia.

Last December, the BI ordered O'Brian's deportation and the cancellation of his pre-arranged employment visa. He filed for a motion for reconsideration but was denied.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said O'Brian was deported last April 8 on board a flight to San Francisco after the bureau confirmed he had no pending local case.

The BI also confirmed O'Brian is on the bureau's blacklist, as indicated in an eight-page resolution from December, ensuring he will no longer be allowed to return to the Philippines.

Pokwang has yet to formally address O'Brian's deportation, though she did repost an Instagram story regarding a single mother's journey.

"This peace I have now did not come peacefully. It came from me being at rock bottom... It came from finding myself again through tears, heartbreak, and resilience," portion of the Instagram story went. "I fought to have this peace. To be who I am now and who I am becoming."

The reposted story ended with, "I will forever protect the peace I have now and I will never let another person make me feel unworthy of love, happines, and peace."

O'Brian was with Pokwang for six years before they split in 2021.

