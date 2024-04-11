^

Entertainment

Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported — Bureau of Immigration

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 11, 2024 | 4:10pm
Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported â�� Bureau of Immigration
Pokwang and Lee O’Brian
Pokwang via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed it successfully deported American national Lee O’Brian, ex-partner of comedienne Pokwang.

The actress-host, whose legal name is Marietta Subong, previously filed a deportation case against O'Brian, claiming he was working in the Philippines without proper permits.

Pokwang also filed complaints against O'Brian for financial abuse, intimidation and abandonment of their daughter Malia.

Last December, the BI ordered O'Brian's deportation and the cancellation of his pre-arranged employment visa. He filed for a motion for reconsideration but was denied.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said O'Brian was deported last April 8 on board a flight to San Francisco after the bureau confirmed he had no pending local case.

Related: Pokwang wins deportation case vs ex Lee O'Brian

The BI also confirmed O'Brian is on the bureau's blacklist, as indicated in an eight-page resolution from December, ensuring he will no longer be allowed to return to the Philippines.

Pokwang has yet to formally address O'Brian's deportation, though she did repost an Instagram story regarding a single mother's journey.

"This peace I have now did not come peacefully. It came from me being at rock bottom... It came from finding myself again through tears, heartbreak, and resilience," portion of the Instagram story went. "I fought to have this peace. To be who I am now and who I am becoming."

The reposted story ended with, "I will forever protect the peace I have now and I will never let another person make me feel unworthy of love, happines, and peace."

O'Brian was with Pokwang for six years before they split in 2021.

RELATED: Pokwang on failed relationship with ex Lee O'Brian: 'Be better, not bitter'

vuukle comment

BI

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPORTATION

LEE O BRIAN

POKWANG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

'What you see is what you get': Alden Richards bares real score with Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards finally addressed the viral video of him giving a bouquet of flowers to Kathryn Bernardo.
Entertainment
fbtw
James Taylor in Manila redux, 30 years later

James Taylor in Manila redux, 30 years later

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 17 hours ago
Good things come to those who wait, not least to James Taylor and his fans who turned the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena on April...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donita Rose: &lsquo;Now I know that marriage is pure bliss&rsquo;

Donita Rose: ‘Now I know that marriage is pure bliss’

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Donita Rose has received a beautiful assurance of God’s love. This, she revealed when she began talking about her fervent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Will Randy Santiago ever perform without his iconic shades?

Will Randy Santiago ever perform without his iconic shades?

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Believe it or not, “Randy Santiago without shades” is among the most-searched topics related to the OPM icon on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

Darren Espanto sets record straight on real relationship with Cassy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto set the record straight on his relationship with TV host Cassy Legaspi. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saudi Arabia, Iran to reportedly join Miss Universe 2024

Saudi Arabia, Iran to reportedly join Miss Universe 2024

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 21 hours ago
Middle-eastern media company, News18, reports on how Saudi Arabia is embracing the progressive move with its Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert postponed

Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert postponed

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Star Music has announced the postponement of Janella Salvador's 10th anniversary concert "Reimagined."
Entertainment
fbtw
Jaclyn Jose, Gloria Romero lead honorees of FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2024

Jaclyn Jose, Gloria Romero lead honorees of FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Film Development Council of the Philippines announced this year's honorees for its annual Parangal ng Sining, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga returning to Broadway anew for 'Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends'

Lea Salonga returning to Broadway anew for 'Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Theater legend Lea Salonga is mounting another Broadway comeback as the West End show "Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends" heads...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fashion influencer Laureen Uy ties the knot with long-time boyfriend

Fashion influencer Laureen Uy ties the knot with long-time boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fashion influencer Laureen Uy recently married her long-time boyfriend Miggy Cruz at Club Paradise in Palawan.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with