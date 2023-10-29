^

Entertainment

Pokwang on failed relationship with ex Lee O'Brian: 'Be better, not bitter'

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 2:37pm
Pokwang on failed relationship with ex Lee O'Brian: 'Be better, not bitter'
Pokwang

MANILA, Philippines — Years after separating from Lee O’Brian, the father of her six-year-old daughter Malia, Pokwang is blooming. Her face shows that she has healed from her emotional scars. Her manner proves that she can be, in her own words, “better, not bitter.”

At the story conference of Wide International Film Productions’ second film "Slay Zone," the mom of two, who came in a one-shoulder black mini, announced, “Pag na pendeho ka, dapat magpaganda ka. Kapag makitang losyang na losyang ka, magiging masaya siya lalo. Mag-laway ka! (If someone fools you, you should strive to look beautiful.  He’ll be happy if he sees you looking frumpy.  Let him drool!)”.

She tossed her head and added, “Be better, not bitter!”

Pokwang has reason to feel that way.  She plays her dream role – that of a brave cop in the upcoming film "Slay Zone," where she stars with Glaiza de Castro, Lou Veloso, Maui Taylor and others.

The comedian has a daily variety show, "TiktoClock," on YouTube. She just finished filming a film with fellow award-winning actress Eugene Domingo. She has a food business. She’s building a house with a big kitchen that will serve as commissary for her Mama Pokwang’s gourmet products.

Single and driven

Why is she that inspired?  

The single mom admits she has to work thrice harder for her daughters, Mae and Malia. Like all moms, she wants the best for them. Pokwang wants to provide for Malia’s needs, the way she did for her older sister, Mae. In her own words, Pokwang wants to fill up the yawning hole Lee created as a dad to Malia.

So the actress looks at the bright side, including the reason behind her failed relationship.

“God is taking me to the right way,” she said in Taglish. She’s even open to another relationship, because “God might have a better plan.  That’s why it (the failed relationship) happened.”

That relationship might have produced a “parasite,” she had to kick out of her house after years of ignoring red flags out of love. But Pokwang has learned her lessons.

Someday, she vowed, when Malia is old enough to understand, Pokwang will pass on some of these hard-earned lessons. She will advise her youngest daughter, first of all, to love herself.

Because she focused so much on Lee, and put herself last, Pokwang, will tell Malia to do whatever she wants – to travel, enjoy life. Pokwang cannot even call Lee by his first name and refers to him as “chururot.”

She also advised the happily married Glaiza. Address your issues at once. Reach out to each other. 

Her mistake, said Pokwang, was keeping all the hurt inside, until she had to blurt out, “Get out of my house!”  (She says she was paying for the power, water and other bills all by herself, and her ex was entirely dependent on her).

“I was like a volcano that had to erupt,” Pokwang recalled.

That’s the serious side of this comedian, which director Louie Ignacio thinks the audience will appreciate when they watch Pokwang return to drama in the suspense thriller "Slay Zone."

RELATED: Pokwang reacts to ex Lee O'Brian's counter affidavit vs deportation complaint

vuukle comment

POKWANG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz recalls how he met, fell in love with Isabel Santos

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has finally confirmed that artist Isabel Santos is his girlfriend. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine Airlines apologizes to Vice Ganda

Philippine Airlines apologizes to Vice Ganda

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has apologized to Vice Ganda after the "It's Showtime" host aired his frustrations about the alleged...
Entertainment
fbtw
abtest
Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'

Kris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Kris Aquino and Boy Abunda finally saw each other since the former went to the United States to seek treatment for her auto-immune...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dimples Romana joins News5 family

Dimples Romana joins News5 family

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
There is definitely no slowing down for Dimples Romana. Just this week, she walked into a new home network and, of course,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Comeback is real': 'It's Showtime!' return surges to top tweets, viral memes

'Comeback is real': 'It's Showtime!' return surges to top tweets, viral memes

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
After serving its two-week suspension, popular noontime show "It's Showtime" returns with a bang as its episode today and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Jolina Magdangal gives update on reunion movie with Marvin Agustin

WATCH: Jolina Magdangal gives update on reunion movie with Marvin Agustin

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actress Jolina Magdangal gave an update on her reunion movie with Marvin Agustin. 
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Concerts, events for November 2023

LIST: Concerts, events for November 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
While many locations around the country have begun planning their Yuletide parties and yearend promotions, there are a number...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bianca Umali, Kelvin Miranda, Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian topbill upcoming 'Encantadia' show

Bianca Umali, Kelvin Miranda, Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian topbill upcoming 'Encantadia' show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
GMA-7 finally revealed the cast for the much-anticipated continuation of its highly popular fantasy series "Encanta...
Entertainment
fbtw
Glaiza de Castro: Motherhood can wait

Glaiza de Castro: Motherhood can wait

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
More and more millennials are delaying motherhood. Take Glaiza de Castro, 35, who married David Rainey in 2021. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with