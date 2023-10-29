Pokwang on failed relationship with ex Lee O'Brian: 'Be better, not bitter'

MANILA, Philippines — Years after separating from Lee O’Brian, the father of her six-year-old daughter Malia, Pokwang is blooming. Her face shows that she has healed from her emotional scars. Her manner proves that she can be, in her own words, “better, not bitter.”

At the story conference of Wide International Film Productions’ second film "Slay Zone," the mom of two, who came in a one-shoulder black mini, announced, “Pag na pendeho ka, dapat magpaganda ka. Kapag makitang losyang na losyang ka, magiging masaya siya lalo. Mag-laway ka! (If someone fools you, you should strive to look beautiful. He’ll be happy if he sees you looking frumpy. Let him drool!)”.

She tossed her head and added, “Be better, not bitter!”

Pokwang has reason to feel that way. She plays her dream role – that of a brave cop in the upcoming film "Slay Zone," where she stars with Glaiza de Castro, Lou Veloso, Maui Taylor and others.

The comedian has a daily variety show, "TiktoClock," on YouTube. She just finished filming a film with fellow award-winning actress Eugene Domingo. She has a food business. She’s building a house with a big kitchen that will serve as commissary for her Mama Pokwang’s gourmet products.

Single and driven

Why is she that inspired?

The single mom admits she has to work thrice harder for her daughters, Mae and Malia. Like all moms, she wants the best for them. Pokwang wants to provide for Malia’s needs, the way she did for her older sister, Mae. In her own words, Pokwang wants to fill up the yawning hole Lee created as a dad to Malia.

So the actress looks at the bright side, including the reason behind her failed relationship.

“God is taking me to the right way,” she said in Taglish. She’s even open to another relationship, because “God might have a better plan. That’s why it (the failed relationship) happened.”

That relationship might have produced a “parasite,” she had to kick out of her house after years of ignoring red flags out of love. But Pokwang has learned her lessons.

Someday, she vowed, when Malia is old enough to understand, Pokwang will pass on some of these hard-earned lessons. She will advise her youngest daughter, first of all, to love herself.

Because she focused so much on Lee, and put herself last, Pokwang, will tell Malia to do whatever she wants – to travel, enjoy life. Pokwang cannot even call Lee by his first name and refers to him as “chururot.”

She also advised the happily married Glaiza. Address your issues at once. Reach out to each other.

Her mistake, said Pokwang, was keeping all the hurt inside, until she had to blurt out, “Get out of my house!” (She says she was paying for the power, water and other bills all by herself, and her ex was entirely dependent on her).

“I was like a volcano that had to erupt,” Pokwang recalled.

That’s the serious side of this comedian, which director Louie Ignacio thinks the audience will appreciate when they watch Pokwang return to drama in the suspense thriller "Slay Zone."

