Magic Men Australia get candid on having girlfriends, 'sleazy' shows

Magic Men Australia are set to perform on March 16 and 17, 2024 in Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. Seven of the members face the press, including (from left bending) Will Parfitt and Jeff Cornelius). Standing from left are Dante Johnson, Carlos Fang, Nick Murray, Sean Wepener and Carlo Powell.

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to common misconceptions, Magic Men Australia said that their shows are for everyone, no matter the gender, age, or sexual preference.

They are professionals who just want to make their viewers feel special for one, or in the case of their Manila stop, two nights in Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Come this weekend, March 16 and 17, seven of the over 130 Magic Men in Australia are set to sizzle Manila with their routines and performances that have made them famous worldwide.

At the preview earlier this week, the men showed their dance moves and even gamely teased the press by showing their favorite dance moves and ate Filipino street food in the sexiest way possible.

They can be steamy alright, but Jeff Cornelius, said that their shows are not sleazy.

"There's a big misconception that the show is sleazy. That's not really the case and you guys will see that this weekend," he said.

Carlos Fang added, "I'd like to add that you know, apart from making everyone comfortable.

"Here in Magic Men, we really are just looking for gentlemen, someone who can come into the room and make each and every single person special, regardless of age, gender, background and sexual preference. For one night, you get your Magic Men, lay your hair down and let us do all the work. So you can sit back, relax and make sure you have a good time."

Sean Wepener added that apart from this, another misconception is that it their show is strictly for ladies.

"Anyone can come to the show, whether you're an LGBT or a normal one. It doesn't matter who you are. We perform a show for everyone... We provide a show that would cater to anyone," stressed Sean.

Committed

Magic Men members are undeniably eyecandies, they fit the type of most women who like their men bulked, toned or overall pleasing to the eyes.

It is no surprise that the Magic Men can be the stuff of fantasies, and one of the questions they get asked if they have girlfriends or are in relationships.

The men got candid with their relationship status, stressing that they are committed to their work and are professionals.

Will Parfitt, who is the face of the group and can pass as Hollywood star Channing Tatum, said he is currently single, drawing shouts from some members of the press.

Will, however, disclosed that some of their members are in relationships.

"Across Australia, we've got 130 Magic Men. Some of them are married, some of them have partners. Some of them have kids so you can definitely make it work," he revealed.

He said that trust is the key issue for any Magic Men who are in relationships.

"Trust is the most important thing in any relationship. Relationships are always hard, whatever the relationship is. So, yeah, you can definitely have partners while doing it as long as they're understanding of the work that you do. Single, married, you can still be a Magic Men," he said.

Tickets to the show can be booked at TicketWorld.

