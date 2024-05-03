Bea Alonzo clears Instagram of ex-fiance Dominic Roque

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bea Alonzo cleared her Instagram account of photos with ex-fiance Dominic Roque, including their 2023 proposal posts and joint statement confirming the end of their engagement.

A quick look at Bea's Instagram account shows no traces or photos of Dominic.

Meanwhile, Dominic still has some posts with Bea on his own Instagram account, including a winter holiday video, a carousel for Bea's 36th birthday, and a trip to Firenze, Italy.

Like Bea, however, Dominic's Instagram no longer shows their joint statement where they said their plans to wed were put on hold, though Dominic still has the video of him proposing to Bea last year.

Bea's clearing her Instagram feed of Dominic comes on the heels of a viral video of Dominic accidentally showing he had a photo of Bea and and her pet Maltese named Walter as his wallpaper.

The photo is the same picture Bea posted on her Instagram account in June 2023, a month before Dominic proposed to her, and that post is still up on Bea's account.

Last February, Bea and Dominic released a joint statement confirming they "mutually decided to amicably end" their engagement.

Their statement came days after showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz and host Boy Abunda broke news that the two actors had gone their separate ways.

Fans have kept their hopes up that Bea and Dominic would reconcile, with Ogie even claiming through a source that Dominic waited outside Bea's house in his car for several nights after breaking off their engagement.

Bea recently filed Cyber Libel cases against Ogie, another showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin, and their co-hosts in their respective online programs, claiming she was the victim of "false, malicious and damaging information."

Ogie said he would address the matter in due time and reiterated his hope for Bea and Dominic to reconcile.

