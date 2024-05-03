Xian Lim confirms relationship with Viva producer

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Xian Lim broke his silence and confirmed that he is now in a relationship with Viva producer Iris Lee.

In his interview with Esquire, Xian said that he wanted to clear things out that's why he is now speaking about the issue.

"Yes, I’m seeing Iris,” he said.

“Just to clear everything, to clear all the speculations. We are seeing each other and we are very happy," he added.

Xian and ex-girlfriend Kim Chiu announced their breakup last December.

Xian, however, said that Iris was not the reason for their breakup. He added that he began dating Iris after breaking up with Kim.

"There's no third party. That's it. That's plain and simple," he said.

Xian also clarified speculations that he and Iris are already married.

"Another rumor: when I see my friends — the people who are the last to even care about these things — kino-congratulate na 'ko. They say, ‘Congratulations on the marriage in New York!’ And I'm like, no, I am not married," he said.

"It just pains me na parang may mga taong nadamay. That just really saddens me and that's very unfortunate. Ang busy-busy ni Iris, ang busy-busy ko. She has a lot on her plate, and I have a lot on my plate... She doesn't deserve all that flak. We don't deserve that because all the things na people are saying, there's no truth to any of it," he added.