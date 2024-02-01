^

Magic Men Australia heating up Manila in March

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 2:09pm
MANILA, Philippines — Australia's worldwide sensation Magic Men is coming to the Philippines to heat up the stage with their one-of-a-kind live performances.  

Produced by Trifecta Brand Lab, Magic Men Australia takes center stage with 10 of its hottest male performers on March 16 and March 17 at Newport World Resorts.

The show features a diverse cast of performers that include Jeffrey Cornelius, Will Parfitt, Jaxon Human, Ceazr Smith and Carlos Fang.

“Magic Men is all about, well, it's all about making women happy. The main goal of everything is about making sure the women are having a good time. So we provide them with entertainment," Jeffrey said during the press conference last February 1. "We also make sure that guys are very welcoming when they get there."

Founded in 2014, Australia's Magic Men gained a massive cult following due to their reputation for delivering entertainment that combines the art of seduction with sensual choreography, ultimately making them Oceania's largest and leading male revue show in the adult entertainment industry.

With their blend of magic, dance and charisma, Magic Men transports audiences into a world of fantasy and delight.

From mind-bending fantasies to pulse-pounding dance routines, each moment of the show is crafted to leave spectators on the edge of their seats, craving for more.

Tickets for this exclusive event will soon be available for purchase at TicketWorld.

