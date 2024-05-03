^

Ogie Diaz breaks silence over Bea Alonzo's surprise Cyber Libel raps

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 9:28am
Ogie Diaz breaks silence over Bea Alonzo's surpriseÂ Cyber Libel raps
Actor, talent manager and host Ogie Diaz
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted to actress Bea Alonzo's surprise filing of Cyberlibel charges against him and his YouTube show co-hosts.

In his Instagram story, Ogie apologized to showbiz reporters who asked for his reaction to the issue.

"Pasensya na sa lahat ng reporters na tumatawag para maging balanse lang ang kanilang report," he said.

"Naiintindihan ko kayo kung nginangarag kayo ng news desk o ng editors niyo,” he added.

Ogie said that he will address the matter in due time.

"Makakarating din naman sa amin 'yan para sagutin sa takdang panahon. Pero eto ha? Ayoko nang magpakaplastik," he said.

He ended his post by saying that he still wanted to see Bea and ex-boyfriend Dominic Roque back to each other's arms.

"Tulad ng lagi naming hinihirit sa Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update, sila pa rin gusto naming magkatuluyan sa ending," he said.

Ogie Diaz's Instagram Story post on May 2 to 3, 2024
Ogie Diaz via Instagram, screenshot

Bea yesterday filed three separate Cyberlibel cases against showbiz columnists Ogie and Cristy Fermin along with their co-hosts in their respective online programs.

