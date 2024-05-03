Philippines is sole Asia stop for 'Marvel Universe Live!'

MANILA, Philippines — Feld Entertainment's "Marvel Universe Live!" will make its Asian debut in the Philippines in a month's time, and it will be the show's only stop in the continent.

The superhero-filled show features iconic Marvel teams, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, teaming up to defend the universe.

It will incorporate immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects that will make audiences believe they are in New York City, the Savage Land, and more astounding locations, not to mention the aerial stunts of Spider-Man and motorcycle skills of Captain America.

At the media conference last May 2, Feld Entertainment's Senior Director for the Asia Pacific Region Matthew Garrick described "Marvel Universe Live!" as the "largest family-tailored production made for an arena setting."

Matthew also said the popularity of "Disney On Ice," another project of Feld Entertainment, in the Philippines was a factor in making the Philippines the only Asian stop.

He assured that while there are different reiterations of the show, the one arriving in the Philippines is the most popular among families and just has small tweaks from productions done in other locations.

The General Manager and Business Unit Head of the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena Arnel Gonzales noted the show coincides with the arena marking its 12th year. The show that will run from June 7 to 16 at the MOA Arena is an opportunity to celebrate heroes close to home, fathers, in the same month that Father's Day is typically celebrated.

"We live that superhero life," said Brandon Glass, one of the performers in the show. "We find that unique skills that we can contribute to the show. There's a lot of physical work, mental work, and it's all a good time."

Brandon even shared that he and his fellow performers have media trainings by watching different Marvel films and series, even though "Marvel Universe Live!" carries an original story.

Echoing what Matthew said earlier, Brandon called the production an "action-packed show with wholesome family fun."

Other Marvel characters expected to appear in "Marvel Universe Live!" other than Captain America and Spider-Man are Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy (Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, Drax), Nebula, Loki, and Green Goblin.

