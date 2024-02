Engaged couple Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque have allegedly broken up — Ogie Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that engaged celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have separated.

In his Showbiz Update YouTube channel, Ogie said that his source told him that Bea and Dominic really broke up.

“Sabi ng isa kong source, wala na sila, hiwalay na sila. May nagsabi rin sa akin na ‘yung post ni Dominic na siya’y nag-iisa na tinatanaw ang dagat at hampas ng alon meron daw problema ‘yun,” Ogie said.

“‘Yung Japan (trip) nila huling post na nila ‘yun. Wala na, kaya inaabala na lang ni Bea ang kanyang sarili, bini-busy na lang ni Bea ang kanyang sarili,” he added.

Ogie said that Dominic is still persuading Bea for them to be a couple again.

“Yun nga, ang sabi sa akin ng source, sinusuyo pa rin ni Dominic Roque si Bea Alonzo para sila ay magkaayos,” Ogie said.

“Pwedeng nagka-misunderstanding, ganyan,” he added.

The veteran showbiz reporter, however, said that the breakup confirmation will need to come from Bea and Dominic themselves.

“'Yan lang naman ang nakalap natin. Walang kompirmasyon. Ang kompirmasyon ay kila Dominic at Bea manggaling,” he said.

“Ang hangad namin ay sana ay kung totoo man na hiwalay sila, sana magkaibigan pa rin sila. Parang si Jericho Rosales at Kim Jones,” he added. — Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channnel

