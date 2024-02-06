^

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque part ways, Boy Abunda confirms

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 5:46pm
Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque part ways, Boy Abunda confirms
Dominic Roque proposing to Bea Alonzo.
Dominic Roque via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have split up, veteran host Boy Abunda host has confirmed.

Boy opened the February 6 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" sharing he was in Hong Kong over the weekend for work reasons when he received two devastating news.

First was the passing of ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, whom Boy quickly paid tribute to, and the confirmation of Bea and Dominic's split.

"Ako'y nalungkot talaga dahil madalas kami nagkikita ni Bea, nagkukuwentuhan kami sa buhay, sa kanila, their marriage plans, et cetera," Boy said.

Dominic proposed to Bea in July last year, their relationship publicly known since August 2021.

Boy also mentioned the accuracy of talent manager Ogie Diaz's report that Bea and Dominic had indeed broken up.

RELATED: Engaged couple Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque have allegedly broken up — Ogie Diaz

"Sabi ng isa kong source, wala na sila, hiwalay na sila. May nagsabi rin sa akin na 'yung post ni Dominic na siya'y nag-iisa na tinatanaw ang dagat at hampas ng alon meron daw problema 'yun," Ogie previously said on his Showbiz Update YouTube channel. "Wala na, kaya inaabala na lang ni Bea ang kanyang sarili, bini-busy na lang ni Bea ang kanyang sarili."

According to Ogie, Dominic was still persuading Bea for them to be a couple again. Later in the video, Ogie said he hoped the two would remain friends.

Boy echoed Ogie's thoughts that the former couple might still be working things out, "Sino ba naman ayaw maayos ang ganitong problema? They're going through a rough patch."

The host left the prospect of their continued fallout or getting back together to the two actors, but reiterated they indeed have split and Bea even returned the engagement ring as the wedding is called off for now.

He even said there was no confirmed wedding date or location prior to the split, this following previous conversations with Bea.

Boy ended by asking people to refrain from intense judgment toward Bea or Dominic, then went on with his regular episode with guest star Michael de Mesa.

RELATED: Bea Alonzo not taking a break after wedding amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque

