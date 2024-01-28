Dancing sensation Niana Guerrero turns 18

Dancing sensation and content creator Niana Guerrero at her 18th birthday party as posted on Instagram on January 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — She used to be the girl who got the swag while she danced with her older brother Ranz Kyle, but now Niana Guerrero is a vision in red as she turns 18.

Niana rose to fame by creating dance covers and dance videos with her elder brother. In recent years, even their youngest sister Natalia, who is only eight years old, has joined their dancing crew.

Niana traded her baggy joggers and tees for a splendid Michael Cinco creation as she made her debut as a young lady.

Nice Print Photo posted Niana's snapshots in her red Michael Cinco corseted gown with puffed sleeves.

Events designer Gideon Hermosa also posted photos of the debutante.

"We’ve watched her blossom before our eyes, her talent conquering the world. Dear @nianaguerrero embarks on a new chapter, brimming with fresh adventures and dance steps to conquer. Drawing inspiration from Niana’s love for simplicity and understated elegance, we’ve crafted a modern debut infused with minimalism and subtle sophistication. Yet, we celebrate Niana—the down-to-earth girl—with a touch of glamour befitting the stunning woman she’s become," wrote Hermosa on Instagram.

As expected, Niana danced for her guests in her voluminous gown at her 18th birthday party.

