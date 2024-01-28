^

Entertainment

Dancing sensation Niana Guerrero turns 18 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 11:52am
Dancing sensation Niana Guerrero turns 18Â 
Dancing sensation and content creator Niana Guerrero at her 18th birthday party as posted on Instagram on January 27, 2024.
Nice Print Photo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — She used to be the girl who got the swag while she danced with her older brother Ranz Kyle, but now Niana Guerrero is a vision in red as she turns 18. 

Niana rose to fame by creating dance covers and dance videos with her elder brother. In recent years, even their youngest sister Natalia, who is only eight years old, has joined their dancing crew. 

Niana traded her baggy joggers and tees for a splendid Michael Cinco creation as she made her debut as a young lady. 

Nice Print Photo posted Niana's snapshots in her red Michael Cinco corseted gown with puffed sleeves. 

Events designer Gideon Hermosa also posted photos of the debutante. 

"We’ve watched her blossom before our eyes, her talent conquering the world. Dear @nianaguerrero embarks on a new chapter, brimming with fresh adventures and dance steps to conquer. Drawing inspiration from Niana’s love for simplicity and understated elegance, we’ve crafted a modern debut infused with minimalism and subtle sophistication. Yet, we celebrate Niana—the down-to-earth girl—with a touch of glamour befitting the stunning woman she’s become," wrote Hermosa on Instagram. 

As expected, Niana danced for her guests in her voluminous gown at her 18th birthday party. 

RELATED: Niana Guerrero on Kids’ Choice Awards nom: Very big achievement 

vuukle comment

RANZ KYLE AND NIANA GUERRERO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

'Medical bills are getting higher': Kris Aquino says Bimby to return to Philippines to work

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby will go back to the Philippines soon to work, so he could help...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla's high-end store to close down &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Daniel Padilla's high-end store to close down — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that a source told him that Daniel Padilla's high-end store will allegedly close...
Entertainment
fbtw
DOJ, BI: No hold departure order vs Heart Evangelista&rsquo;s ex-glam team

DOJ, BI: No hold departure order vs Heart Evangelista’s ex-glam team

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice and Bureau of Immigration clarified that no hold departure order (HDO) was issued against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista's ex-glam team shocked at alleged hold departure order

Heart Evangelista's ex-glam team shocked at alleged hold departure order

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Heart Evangelista's former glam team failed to leave the country because of an alleged hold departure order.
Entertainment
fbtw
How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

How Coldplay inspired John Prats to direct concerts

By Nathalie Tomada | 4 days ago
In the past year, John Prats stepped back from on-cam projects and focused on being behind the scenes, directing 25 shows,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JKN Global Group sells 50 percent Miss Universe stake to Mexico's Legacy Holding

JKN Global Group sells 50 percent Miss Universe stake to Mexico's Legacy Holding

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The deal with Mexico's Legacy Holding group will "build the brand's international profile and allow for new product and marketing...
Entertainment
fbtw
From &lsquo;Ekstra&rsquo; to &lsquo;Expats&rsquo;: How Ruby Ruiz bagged the role of a lifetime

From ‘Ekstra’ to ‘Expats’: How Ruby Ruiz bagged the role of a lifetime

By Raymond Lo L.A. Correspondent | 1 day ago
From borrowing a costume to use in the independent film “Ekstra” opposite Vilma Santos to having her own costume...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Jennings is on pace to be the next big thing

Anthony Jennings is on pace to be the next big thing

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
“Mama mo!” and “Nakatapak ka ng jackpot!” are some of the unlikely punchlines that have become memorable...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Vito tries hand at comedy

Michelle Vito tries hand at comedy

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
After her stint in the GMA 7 nonconventional, triple-plot drama “Lovers/Liars,” Michelle Vito crosses over to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Atarashii Gakko! headlining Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival 2024

Atarashii Gakko! headlining Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko! is set to headline the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival to be held on Filinvest City...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with