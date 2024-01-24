Jennica Garcia in good terms with ex Alwyn Uytingco despite ongoing annulment

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennica Garcia revealed that she is in good terms with her ex, Alwyn Uytingco.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the opening of Jaam House of Sushi Marikina, Jennica said that their annulment is currently being processed.

“Regarding that, hindi po kasi ako allowed pag-usapan 'yun pero we are in good terms naman. We communicate pero siyempre as co-parents na lang. Wala na pong romantic aspects,” she said.

“Processing naman po,” she added.

Jennica first revealed her annulment with Alwyn last August.

“Definitely, we are already separated. Mga three years na now and we are working on the annulment,” she said in an interview.

“'Yung second chance kay Alwyn, nabigay ko na po 'yun sa kanya at dumating na po 'yung point na wala na talaga akong kayang ibigay,” she added.

