^

Entertainment

Jennica Garcia type is my dream girl — Christian Bables

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 19, 2023 | 3:42pm
Jennica Garcia type is my dream girl â�� Christian Bables
Jennica and Christian

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Christian Bables revealed that his dream girl is someone who is like actress Jennica Garcia.

During his interview with the media at the side lines of the press conference of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Broken Hearts Trip,” Christian said that he and Jennica are better off as friends. 

“We’re going strong as friends. We’re very good friends. We’d like to keep it that way. Kung bibigyan ako ng pagkakataon ni God, somehow gusto ko sana na kagaya ni Jennica," Christian said.

"But not necessarily Jennica. Kasi ayaw naming masira ang friendship. Parang mas magiging panghabang-buhay kami kung magiging friends lang.

“Si Jennica, hindi mahirap magustuhan kasi napakabuting tao, napakatotoong tao,” he added. 

Christian also teased an upcoming project for him and Jennica. 

“Basta mayroon kayong aabangan sa amin ni Jennica. Hopefully unang quarter ng 2024," he said. 

After countless heartaches, frustrations, and seemingly endless griefs, five different LGBTQ individuals will finally have the time of their lives. A corporate agency sponsors a reality competition that features a series of trips to the most beautiful tourist spots in the Philippines, dubbed “The Broken Hearts Trip.” But this is the catch. They have to remain single at the end of their journey. The last gay man or transwoman standing the chosen one, will win 1 million pesos.

“Broken Hearts Trip” will be shown in different cinemas this Christmas Day. 

RELATEDJennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

vuukle comment

CHRISTIAN BABLES

JENNICA GARCIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Naka-hang ngayon': Kim Chiu gives update on relationship with Xian Lim

'Naka-hang ngayon': Kim Chiu gives update on relationship with Xian Lim

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu gave an update on her love life following a rumored breakup with long-time boyfriend Xian Lim...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata gets starstruck by Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera on 'ASAP' guesting

Maymay Entrata gets starstruck by Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera on 'ASAP' guesting

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Maymay Entrata was visibly elated when the showbiz power couple graced the stage of the popular noontime musical variety show...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo pays tribute to 'Lolo Sir' Ronaldo Valdez

Kathryn Bernardo pays tribute to 'Lolo Sir' Ronaldo Valdez

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo paid tribute to her "Lolo Sir" Ronaldo Valdez after reports came out that the veteran actor...
Entertainment
fbtw
Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez passes away

Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez passes away

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez has passed away.
Entertainment
fbtw
Prospects for Miss Philippines at the Miss Universe in Mexico

Prospects for Miss Philippines at the Miss Universe in Mexico

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
During the telecast of the 2023 Miss Universe, it was announced that Mexico would be the next edition’s host country....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Pahinga na po': Celebrities pay tribute to Ronaldo Valdez

'Pahinga na po': Celebrities pay tribute to Ronaldo Valdez

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Celebrities paid tribute to departed veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.
Entertainment
fbtw
Juan Karlos, BINI, other music artists share most memorable fan encounters

Juan Karlos, BINI, other music artists share most memorable fan encounters

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Having an online community platform to engage with their followers “on a more personal level” is important for...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Marvel fans can expect from the brand-new season of What If&hellip;?

What Marvel fans can expect from the brand-new season of What If…?

By Raymond Lo | 16 hours ago
L.A. corresponded
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Hows Of Us' hailed no. 1 film after Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla breakup

'The Hows Of Us' hailed no. 1 film after Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Following their controversial breakup, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s movie “The Hows Of Us” dominated...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mga pinagdadaanan natin': Kim Chiu's inverted Christmas tree goes viral

'Mga pinagdadaanan natin': Kim Chiu's inverted Christmas tree goes viral

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu shared her inverted white Christmas tree in time for the holiday season. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with