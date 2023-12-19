Jennica Garcia type is my dream girl — Christian Bables

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Christian Bables revealed that his dream girl is someone who is like actress Jennica Garcia.

During his interview with the media at the side lines of the press conference of his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Broken Hearts Trip,” Christian said that he and Jennica are better off as friends.

“We’re going strong as friends. We’re very good friends. We’d like to keep it that way. Kung bibigyan ako ng pagkakataon ni God, somehow gusto ko sana na kagaya ni Jennica," Christian said.

"But not necessarily Jennica. Kasi ayaw naming masira ang friendship. Parang mas magiging panghabang-buhay kami kung magiging friends lang.

“Si Jennica, hindi mahirap magustuhan kasi napakabuting tao, napakatotoong tao,” he added.

Christian also teased an upcoming project for him and Jennica.

“Basta mayroon kayong aabangan sa amin ni Jennica. Hopefully unang quarter ng 2024," he said.

After countless heartaches, frustrations, and seemingly endless griefs, five different LGBTQ individuals will finally have the time of their lives. A corporate agency sponsors a reality competition that features a series of trips to the most beautiful tourist spots in the Philippines, dubbed “The Broken Hearts Trip.” But this is the catch. They have to remain single at the end of their journey. The last gay man or transwoman standing the chosen one, will win 1 million pesos.

“Broken Hearts Trip” will be shown in different cinemas this Christmas Day.

