Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dismiss split talks by attending ABS-CBN Ball 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones shut down any gossip that they had called it quits after they attended the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball together last September 30.

Jericho and Kim were more than happy to be attending the long-delayed return of the ball and were excited to rekindle some old friendships.

"It feels so good, we have so many good memories here. Seeing everyone together again is so much fun. To kiss and hug everyone we haven't seen since before the pandemic," Kim told Philstar.com, which Jericho reciprocated by saying, "We're just excited, we just want to see everyone now."

Jericho wore a gray suit by Dior (whose previous creative director was coincidentally British designer Kim Jones, now with Fendi) while Kim pulled out an old outfit of hers — a black mini dress by Saint Laurent originally worn by Kaia Gerber in 2018, jersey pantaboots by Balenciaga, and an oversized mussels earring by AREA.

Related: Valentine’s at ABS-CBN Ball 2023: Controversial, viral couples walk red carpet together

Asked if she would disclose how much her total outfit was, Kim teasingly responded, "I won't kiss and tell!"

Kim did share some fashion hacks to not be afraid to get things tailored and to always have a lint roller on hand. Jericho's fashion hack for men was to simply wear something one is comfortable in and try not to copy anyone else's style.

Rumors that Jericho and Kim had separated emerged last year despite being together since 2011 and tying the knot three years later.

The gossip was amplified by the couple not posting photos of each other on social media, even after Kim greeted Jericho for his birthday last year.

With their joint attendance at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball, such talks are nothing but completely dispelled. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: 'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning