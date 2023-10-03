^

Entertainment

Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dismiss split talks by attending ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 3, 2023 | 4:15pm
Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones dismiss split talks by attending ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Celebrity couple Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones shut down any gossip that they had called it quits after they attended the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball together last September 30.

Jericho and Kim were more than happy to be attending the long-delayed return of the ball and were excited to rekindle some old friendships.

"It feels so good, we have so many good memories here. Seeing everyone together again is so much fun. To kiss and hug everyone we haven't seen since before the pandemic," Kim told Philstar.com, which Jericho reciprocated by saying, "We're just excited, we just want to see everyone now."

Jericho wore a gray suit by Dior (whose previous creative director was coincidentally British designer Kim Jones, now with Fendi) while Kim pulled out an old outfit of hers — a black mini dress by Saint Laurent originally worn by Kaia Gerber in 2018, jersey pantaboots by Balenciaga, and an oversized mussels earring by AREA.

Related: Valentine’s at ABS-CBN Ball 2023: Controversial, viral couples walk red carpet together

Asked if she would disclose how much her total outfit was, Kim teasingly responded, "I won't kiss and tell!"

Kim did share some fashion hacks to not be afraid to get things tailored and to always have a lint roller on hand. Jericho's fashion hack for men was to simply wear something one is comfortable in and try not to copy anyone else's style.

Rumors that Jericho and Kim had separated emerged last year despite being together since 2011 and tying the knot three years later.

The gossip was amplified by the couple not posting photos of each other on social media, even after Kim greeted Jericho for his birthday last year.

With their joint attendance at the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball, such talks are nothing but completely dispelled. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: 'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

ABS-CBN BALL

JERICHO ROSALES

KIM JONES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Andres Muhlach still undecided to join showbiz, wants to finish studies first

Andres Muhlach still undecided to join showbiz, wants to finish studies first

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
He is undoubtedly showbiz royalty. His grandma was the late actress Amalia Fuentes. His parents are award-winning actor Aga...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray revealed that they are enjoying their wedding planning. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda
Exclusive

Robi Domingo hints at December wedding with Maqui Pineda

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo revealed that he's not preparing so much for Christmas to prepare for a grander event of his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Musical theater on a roll

Musical theater on a roll

By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
There are no doubts about it. After a COVID-19 induced hiatus for two years, musical theater is back in Manila. And I say...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

'Hindi ko na-ipost na may disclaimer': Neri Miranda explains viral P1K weekly budget

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda explained that she has been doing the weekly budget plan for so long...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
KD Estrada shares Christmas wish for Alexa Ilacad at ABS-CBN Ball debut
Exclusive

KD Estrada shares Christmas wish for Alexa Ilacad at ABS-CBN Ball debut

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Love team partners Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada walked together for the first time on the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held...
Entertainment
fbtw
Enchong Dee Hollywood-bound, reveals new international project
Exclusive

Enchong Dee Hollywood-bound, reveals new international project

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee revealed that he will do an international project next year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Vivoree Esclito shares learnings from past ABS-CBN Ball wardrobe malfunction
Exclusive

Vivoree Esclito shares learnings from past ABS-CBN Ball wardrobe malfunction

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
"Pinoy Big Brother" alumna Vivoree Esclito said she came prepared this time around as she walked the red carpet in a black,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Markus Paterson to celebrate son Jude's birthday with ex Janella Salvador
Exclusive

Markus Paterson to celebrate son Jude's birthday with ex Janella Salvador

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Markus Paterson is looking forward to celebrating the third birthday of his son, Jude, with his ex, actress Janella Salv...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with