Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano hailed 'Power Couple' of the night at ABS-CBN Ball 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 9:31am
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano won the People's Choice: Star of the Night at the recent ABS-CBN Ball held at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel last Saturday. 

Donny and Belle were also named People's Choice: Power Couple of the Ball. 

The DonBelle love team got 67.46 percent of the votes from YouTube and KTX.

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad got 22.84 percent followed by Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz (8.16%), Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto (0.70%), Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing (0.44%) and Maris Racal and Rico Blanco (0.30%).

Eian Rances and Anji Salvacion, meanwhile, won Star Magic Fan Favorites. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Titled "Forever Grateful," the ABS-CBN Ball 2023 highlights the company's gratitude for the support they're receiving amid the franchise denial and COVID-19 pandemic. 

Part of the proceeds will be donated to ABS-CBN Foundation. 

RELATEDValentine's at ABS-CBN Ball 2023: Controversial, viral couples walk red carpet together

