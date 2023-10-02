^

Entertainment

'We're gonna be married for the rest of our lives': Catriona Gray, Sam Milby enjoy wedding planning

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 2:47pm
Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray at the ABS-CBN Ball 2023
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Sam Milby and Catriona Gray revealed that they are enjoying their wedding planning. 

Philstar.com asked the couple about their wedding preparation during the red carpet of ABS-CBN Ball 2023 held at Shangri-La Makati last Saturday. 

“We're just really taking out time on the planning and enjoying our time as engaged couple because we're gonna be married for the rest of our lives,” Catriona said.  

“We just want to enjoy,” she added. 

It was Sam and Catriona's first time to walk on the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet together. The couple seem like getting married in their outfits - Catriona in a sparkling white gown with baby blue boa, and Sam in a black-and-white suit by Edwin Tan.

The "Pinoy Big Brother" alumnus and Miss Universe 2018 announced that they are engaged last February. 

In their respective Instagram accounts, the couple posted the same photos of them together.

"Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè (eeeeee) @samuelmilby," Catriona captioned her post.

"I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala... now my fiancé," Sam wrote. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

